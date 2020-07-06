A Year of Impact: How Compassion Became a Lifeline for Families in Crisis

When disasters struck communities across the United States this past year—from wildfires to flooding—CWS was there to help families navigate every phase of recovery. Thanks to supporters like you, people like Sarah found safety, stability and hope when they needed it most.

From wildfires and historic floodings to winter storms and hurricanes, communities across the United States were left reeling from disasters this past year. Thanks to our generous supporters, the CWS Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery (EPRR) team was there to support impacted communities through each phase of the disaster cycle.

Helping Families Find Safety, Stability and a Path Forward

When severe flooding and a sewage spill swept through parts of California, Sarah* and her children lost nearly everything in a matter of hours. Their home and yard were contaminated. Their well water was unusable. Their routines disappeared overnight, replaced by fear, uncertainty and constant questions from her kids about what was safe, what would happen next and whether they would ever return to normal.

“We were already stretched thin when my health took a sudden turn,” Sarah shared. “Being sick was scary but what weighed on me most was knowing my kids were watching all of this unfold. I felt like I was failing them because I didn’t have the power to fix everything, and I desperately wanted to.”

Weeks passed without a sense of stability or place for her children to feel at ease. But everything changed the moment Sarah was connected to the CWS EPRR team. They provided her family with temporary housing support and, for the first time in weeks, Sarah could exhale.

“[My kids] weren’t asking constant questions about what was safe or what would happen next,” Sarah shared. “Watching their shoulders drop was one of the most emotional moments of this entire experience for me.” For Sarah and her family, this shelter meant more than a place to lay their heads at night. It was reassurance and normalcy during a time of heightened chaos. “[We] had a place that felt clean, calm and normal.”

Because of supporters like you, Sarah was reminded that compassionate action still exists.

“I will always carry gratitude for what that gift gave my family during one of our hardest chapters,” Sarah said. “Thank you for seeing us, and for giving my children a moment of peace when they needed it most.”