A Ray of Hope for Rodica: Healing Begins with Community

Trigger warning: This story mentions disordered eating.

At the Diamond Day Center in Telenesti, Moldova, CWS and its local partners bring together Ukrainian refugees and Moldovan families to build a supportive and healing community. The following is the testimony of Rodica’s mother, whose 10-year-old daughter participated in the summer camp for children in June 2025. Rodica and her mother are also connected to the local social assistance center for additional medical and psychological support.

A Childhood Shadowed by Struggle

I don’t think there are words strong enough to express the gratitude I feel right now. I am Rodica’s* mother, and I want to tell you about Rodica, my 10-year-old daughter, and how your generosity, through CWS, has brought about a change that I would never have dared to hope for.

Rodica’s life, and ours, has been a constant struggle in recent years. Anorexia was robbing her not only of her physical health, but also of the joy of childhood. Her low immunity kept her under constant threat of illness, and her lack of socialization, anxiety and constant withdrawal had turned her into a shadow. I saw a sad, isolated little girl who didn’t know how to connect with other children. My mother’s heart was torn apart. I tried everything I could, but I felt like I was hitting an invisible wall.

When I heard about the summer camp organized with your support, I had a spark of hope, but also a lot of fear. Would Rodica be able to adapt? Would she agree to participate in activities? Now, looking back, I realize it was the best decision.

From the first day of camp, I began to see small signs, then gradually an amazing transformation. Rodica, my withdrawn little girl, began to open up! She socialized with other children, something that had seemed impossible until then. Imagine my joy when she told me about a new friend! Hearing her talk enthusiastically about someone her age, seeing her truly smile, was a moment I will always cherish.

A Spark of Hope and Transformation

She actively participated in groups of children, interacted, laughed. One of the moments she enjoyed the most, which she told me about with a sparkle in her eyes, was painting on caps. This seemingly small detail represented for her a form of free and creative expression, a way to connect with others in a cheerful and pressure-free way.

Now, Rodica is a different girl. She came back from camp stronger, more confident, with a zest for life that we had forgotten. She started talking more, laughing more often, wanting to leave the house. It’s a start; a huge step toward a full recovery.

You offered more than a camp—you offered hope, you offered healing, you offered a new beginning for Rodica and our family. There are no words to fully express my gratitude as a mother for this priceless gift.

*For the privacy of individuals in this story, pseudonyms have been used.

