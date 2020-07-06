A Garden of Hope: Ukrainian Refugee Women Transform Telenești

At the Diamond Day Center in Telenesti, Moldova, CWS and its local partners bring together Ukrainian refugees and Moldovan families to create a supportive and healing community. The following testimony was written by Aneta, co-founder and pedagogue of the Diamond Day Center.

From Vulnerability to Strength: Refugee Women Leading Change

In a small town with big hearts—Telenești, Moldova—a story of resilience and dedication is unfolding before our eyes. It is the story of a group of refugee women from Ukraine who, despite the immense difficulties they face far from home, have chosen not to give in to despair, but to put their energy and hope into serving the community that has welcomed them.

The image we often have of refugees is one of vulnerability and need for help. But these women show us another side; one of inner strength and a desire to contribute. They decided to get actively involved in community development in Telenești, becoming volunteers dedicated to a noble cause: fixing up a neglected public space right in the heart of the city.

These women participate in the CWS-funded project, which has been with them throughout this difficult period, supporting them with food, hygiene products and other essential needs. Their deep gratitude to CWS, which has been a constant source of support and a beacon of hope, is what motivated them to do good.

“We have received so much, and now we feel it is time to give back,” one of them confesses, her voice full of emotion. This initiative is not only a community project, but also a symbolic gesture of gratitude, a burning desire to leave a beautiful and grateful mark behind them. They want to be useful in the community that has welcomed them with open arms in these difficult times, to show that, although they are going through difficult situations, their inner strength allows them to rise up and build.

Their vision took shape after they participated in an essential training course, provided by Dorcas International, where they were guided step-by-step through the complex process of writing a community project. Their dream became more tangible. They contacted the mayor of Telenești directly, securing official support and, more importantly, the involvement and active participation of the local community.

Blooming Hope: Transforming Telenești’s Heart Through Community and Nature

They plan to transform a forgotten plot of land, overgrown with weeds and indifference, located in the center of Telenești, into a beautiful garden with perennial flowers. Imagine the visual and emotional impact! These flowers will not only be a splash of color, but a promise of rebirth, a symbol of beauty that can bloom even in the most difficult circumstances.

This flower plot has the potential to become much more than just a green space—it can be a calling card for the city, a memorable image for visitors and a source of pride for residents. Beyond aesthetics, the project aims to create a meeting place where elderly people can sit on benches to enjoy the sun and the scent of flowers, and mothers with children can walk, socialize and spend quality time together. It will be a space for connection, relaxation and joy.

In the eyes of these refugee women, we see not only the memory of a painful past, but also the spark of a bright future, which they are building, piece by piece, flower by flower, right here in Telenești. They are not just survivors; they are creators of beauty and hope, demonstrating that solidarity and involvement can transform not only a space, but also souls. This initiative is a true lesson in courage and an inspirational example for us all.

