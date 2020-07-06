A Future Without Fear: Oksana and Masha’s Journey from Odesa to Moldova

Written by program participant Oksana, this blog shares how she and her daughter Masha fled war in Ukraine and found safety, healing and hope through support from CWS’s local partner, Healthy City.

Fleeing Odesa with My Daughter

My name is Oksana. I am a single mother, and I am raising my daughter Masha, who is now 6 years old. We are from Odesa. Before the war, we had everything: I worked, Masha went to kindergarten and danced. We made plans and believed in the future. But on February 24, 2022, everything collapsed.

At first there was fear. The roar of explosions, calls from loved ones, the crying of a child—whom I tried to calm down, not knowing what to say. The next day I collected my documents and some things, took Masha by the hand and we left. There was a sense of uncertainty: what awaits us ahead?

Finding Safety and Support in Moldova

In Moldova, we found support. Residents greeted us with warmth and shared the most necessary things—food, clothing, attention. In Bălți, we were placed in a refugee center. There, we received a roof over our heads, food, medical and psychological assistance. It was especially important for me that Masha stopped being afraid of loud noises and began to smile again.

A special role in our lives was played by the case management project in the Healthy City organization. At one of the meetings, I asked for help. The social assistant listened carefully to my situation, considered all the needs of our family and explained what steps could help. This attention and respectful attitude gave me confidence and strength.

Thanks to case management, we have access to the necessary services. The first referral was made to the Union for Equity and Health* organization, where Masha and I received medical care. Healthy City helped pay for stationery and medical referrals. Later, my daughter was sent to another organization, where she attends a physical therapy course. I, in turn, was able to go through both group and individual meetings with a psychologist. All this greatly facilitated our adaptation and helped us regain strength.

Looking Ahead with Hope

Each such help returned the confidence that we were not alone. Case management turned out to be not just support, but a system that helped us cope with difficulties step-by-step. At this time, I want to find a job to alleviate my financial situation.

Today, I look at my daughter and believe that she will have a future without fear. Thank you for your support and kindness. Thanks to you, we have survived a difficult time and have kept hope alive.

Healthy City, also known as Zdorovii Gorod, supports Ukrainian refugees by providing comprehensive services including food and non-food items, social inclusion and psychosocial support. The Union for Equity and Health, also known as Uniunea pentru Echitate si Sanatate, provides psychological, social and medical assistance to people in Moldova.

This story is possible thanks to the generosity of UMCOR. Learn more about CWS’s Ukraine Response here.