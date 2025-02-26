A Closer Look: The Economic Benefits of Welcoming Refugees

For decades, the United States has been a beacon of hope for those fleeing violence and persecution. Since 1975, more than 3.7 million refugees have found safety and a new home in America, where they have contributed to the nation’s culture, workforce and economy.

Welcoming refugees is deeply rooted in U.S. values, and history shows that when refugees integrate and thrive, they greatly contribute to the communities that welcome them. Studies consistently demonstrate that refugees are business owners, taxpayers and engaged members of their communities—giving back more than they receive.





Refugees Contribute More to the U.S. Economy Than They Receive in Services

Welcoming refugees and ensuring they have a strong foundation in the United States benefits all of us—economically, socially and culturally. Refugees contribute more in taxes and economic activity than they consume in government services, strengthening both local and national economies.

A 2024 Department of Health and Human Services study found that, over a fifteen-year period, refugees brought in $124 billion more in state and local revenue than they received in services, as newcomers overwhelmingly give back to the communities that welcome them by opening businesses, volunteering and becoming actively engaged citizens.

In total, refugees have contributed an estimated $581 billion to federal, state and local governments through taxes. Beyond their financial contributions, refugees enrich our communities through civic engagement, volunteerism and cultural diversity, proving that investing in their success strengthens our entire nation.

Refugees Are More Likely to Become Business Owners

Across the country, refugees have reshaped communities in fundamental ways, including through local businesses and entrepreneurship. In 2023, the United States was home to more than 178,000 refugee entrepreneurs who brought in over $6 billion in business income. That year alone, refugees generated more than $31 billion in taxes to local and national economies. Refugees, with their high employment rate and entrepreneurial spirit, sustain and strengthen their new hometowns, creating job opportunities and giving back to the communities that welcome them.

The long-term impacts of welcoming refugees and immigrants are just as clear. As of 2024, 46 percent of all Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants or their children. Thirteen percent of refugees create businesses in the United States, a higher percentage than non-refugee immigrants (11.7%) and U.S.-born citizens (9%). Of refugees who have been in the country for 20 years or more, 89.9 percent have become citizens, continuing to give back to their communities, pay taxes and contribute to the economy.

Refugees Strengthen the U.S. Workforce and Fill Critical Labor Shortages

The United States is facing a worker shortage crisis, with key industries struggling to fill open positions. States like Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi have been hit particularly hard, and many states continue to feel the lingering workforce challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. As of early 2024, there were 11.3 million job openings across the country.

Refugees arrive in the United States with the talents, skills and experience that help to fill these gaps. Around 77% of refugees that enter the United States are of working age, compared to just 49.7% of the U.S.-born population. According to the U.S. State Department, refugees fill essential roles in manufacturing, healthcare, retail, tourism, transportation and education—industries critical to the nation’s economy.

More than 96% of refugees living in America are employed. Over the last five years, only 479,000 U.S.-born workers entered the labor force, compared to 3.6 million foreign-born workers. In total, immigrant workers have been responsible for 88% of the labor force growth since 2019.

How You Can Support Refugees

Each year, millions of people around the world are forced to flee their homes in search of safety. You can help them on their way towards building brighter futures. However, due to recent changes in policy, the U.S. refugee resettlement program has been brought to an abrupt halt, leaving thousands of refugees, including minors separated from their parents—without a pathway to safety.

But, with your help, we will not stop the life-saving work that is core to our nearly 80 years of service. Together, we can uphold the values of compassion and welcoming by helping newcomers thrive. Make a donation today to ensure these programs can continue to make a difference in the lives of those who need them most.