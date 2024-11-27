A Celebration of Gratitude

Thanksgiving has become a cherished tradition for me, one that intertwines the values of gratitude, togetherness and resilience. As a Somali immigrant and storyteller now living in Maine, my journey to embracing this quintessentially American holiday is a testament to the power of community and the beauty of shared traditions.

When I first arrived in the United States, Thanksgiving was a concept I had only heard about in passing. Yet, as I settled into my new home, the holiday quickly became a meaningful opportunity to connect with others and reflect on the journey that brought me here. Thanksgiving, for me, is about gratitude—gratitude for the community that welcomed me and the chance to rebuild my life in peace.

In Somalia, meals are a cornerstone of family and community life, much like Thanksgiving in the United States. I remember my first Thanksgiving dinner; friends invited me to their home, and while I enjoyed turkey for the first time, I thought about how I could incorporate Somali spices and dishes into the meal. Over time, I’ve found joy in creating a Thanksgiving spread that includes Somali sambusas (samosas) alongside mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, and my favorite sweet potato soufflé.

My experiences in Somalia and as a refugee have instilled in me a deep appreciation for safety and stability—themes that resonate deeply during Thanksgiving. When you have lived through war and displacement, you understand the true value of peace and the importance of being surrounded by people who care for you. For me, Thanksgiving is not just a day to celebrate abundance but a reminder of how far I’ve come and the resilience of the human spirit.

I’ve made it a personal tradition to share stories of my Somali heritage and Thanksgiving experiences with my community in Maine. Whether hosting friends at my home or speaking at local events, I use the holiday as a platform to foster understanding and connection. Thanksgiving is about creating the bonds that bring us together; it is a reminder of what we have, even when life is difficult; it is the day to honor the journey we’ve taken and the communities that make us feel at home. It’s a time to listen, to learn from one another and to build bridges across cultures.

As I prepare for another Thanksgiving, I look forward to sharing my story, dish and welcoming others into the tradition—one that continues to evolve, just like my own journey. Happy Thanksgiving.

Abdi Iftin is CWS’ Senior Program Communications Specialist.