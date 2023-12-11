2023 Through Stories

As members of the communications team at CWS, we have the privilege of seeing the state of the world through the eyes of all the clients and program participants we meet. This past year, we met refugees who fled devastating wars, beekeepers in Georgia who have seen the effects of climate change first-hand, unaccompanied immigrant children who were forced to leave their homes and childhoods behind, Roma families in Serbia who live in a constant battle against poverty and many more individuals whose lives have been marked by adversity and tragedy.

As we met all of these individuals and listened to the challenges they have experienced, one thing renewed our hope: their stories of resilience, defying odds, overwhelming kindness, perseverance and, above all, stories that remind us of our humanity.

To reflect on the year, CWS Communications Specialists, Abdi Iftin and Mariana Gama, reflect on the stories that most impacted them this year.

Mariana’s Stories:

“Now it’s different because the children can get food and other things they need.” – Bojana

I began the year by reflecting on my visit to the Roma informal settlements in Belgrade, Serbia. Here we met a family who is a part of our Roma children protection program, which gives children access to a drop-in shelter where they can enjoy a clean and comfortable space, a warm meal, a hot shower, support with their school work and more. Although this program is for children, the person who stood out to me the most was the mother of the family, Bojana. Her selflessness and devotion to her family was powerful and, despite the many barriers she herself has faced, she is committed to building a path towards a better future for her children.

“You can do this. You will move forward.”- Olga

The next story that impacted me is also one of a mother. In a time in which politicians became committed to taking down the structures that allow immigrant families a chance of safety, we met Olga whose commitment to protecting her children is just as strong if not stronger. The sacrifices Olga has made for her children are beyond what any parent could ever imagine. Nonetheless, Olga showed us that there was no limit to what she would do for children. Her story is a reminder of the immense love that exists behind every parent who immigrated to the U.S. to give their children a better life.

“We all need support sometimes. Life can be a lot easier if people are loved, supported and nurtured.”- Don

The final story I would like to reflect on is Don’s story which showcases the volunteer-led powerhouse that allows CWS to support individuals like Olga and Bojana. Don is a 67-year-old CROP Hunger Walk volunteer fueled by hope and generosity. This “fuel” allowed him to accomplish an astounding goal this year: a 300-mile CROP Hunger Walk. As I spoke with Don, his kindness and understanding of the world were inspiring. Despite being thousands of miles away from most of the the countries we work in, Don carries a deep care for all of the individuals in our programs. Through compassion and a desire to make a change, he took matters into his own hands and rallied an entire community for good.

Abdi’s stories:

“My wife is now back to work and my kids are going to school and I work to provide for my family.” – Elunga

I met Elunga during my visit to the CWS Harrisonburg office. There, I had the chance to sit down with clients and staff, and Elunga, a client of CWS Harrisburg, stands as a testament to the positive outcomes resulting from the support and services provided by our local offices to newly-arrived individuals. When I knocked on the door of Elunga’s house in Harrisonburg, Elunga greeted me with a warm smile, saying, “Welcome, brother!” and offering a firm handshake. In that instant, he made it feel as though we had known each other for a long time, despite having just met. Before we sat down for an interview, we enjoyed a cup of tea and joked about American food. “They’ve too many options for food,” Elunga jokingly said. As the communication team at Church World Service, our goal is to listen and exchange stories and guide when necessary.

“What I enjoy about my job is working with people from different backgrounds and from different continents. It makes me feel intercontinental.” – Hayat

When I met Hayat, she was working with CWS clients in her office, seamlessly switching between Dari and Urdu. A young woman with a talent for languages, she has traveled through numerous countries, including ones I haven’t lived in, like Iran, Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh. Hayat, now a Reception and Placement Case Manager at CWS, shared stories like characters in a book journeying through different places. She casually mentioned delightful evenings with chai in Pakistan and inspired anyone she met to explore more. As I stood there watching CWS staff and clients interact, I could only think about the rest of America seeing what I was seeing. Empowering one person in the refugee community is empowering the rest of that community. But there was one thing that stood out to me very specifically about Hayat’s story; she has a keen understanding of the unique needs of each person she assists. She would gesture and say, “I’ll focus on him. He needs to understand the bus routes. He must reach the mosque.” I recall my initial days in rural Maine when the locals didn’t grasp the importance of being close to the mosque or my community.

Through all of these stories, what we have learned and what propels us into the new year is our shared humanity with everyone who is a part of the CWS global community and how that inspires change-activating hope. As we enter into 2024 and set goals for the new year, we hope to continue connecting with one another, listening with compassion and sharing the stories that shape who we are.

