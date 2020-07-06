16 Days of Activism: Stand Against Gender-based Violence and Support Immigrant Survivors

During the 16 Days of Activism to End Gender‑Based Violence, CWS highlights the growing barriers immigrant survivors face in the United States—from restricted asylum access to loss of vital services—and calls on allies to take action in solidarity to protect their rights and safety.

Immigrant Survivors Face Growing Barriers to Safety and Justice

November 25 commemorates the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and kicks off the annual 16 Days Campaign to End Gender-based Violence (GBV).

Every year, women-led organizations, women’s rights defenders, human rights activists and allies from around the world bring their voices together to call attention to the world’s biggest human rights violation: violence against women.

As women’s rights leaders outside the U.S. fight technology-facilitated GBV and anti- women’s rights movements globally, Church World Service wants to shine a light inward, to what is happening to immigrant survivors here in the United States.

How Harmful Policies Are Undermining Access to Life‑Saving Services

Since January 2025, survivors of GBV from immigrant and forced displacement backgrounds witnessed the unprecedented unravelling of their rights to live with dignity and in safety. Many live in fear, unable or unwilling to access life-saving services and facing an uphill battle for life-sustaining resources and access to justice.

What has changed since January?

Ways You Can Take Action During the 16 Days of Activism

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Supporting immigrant survivors and their access to justice and services is critical at this time. Here are some ways you can help:

Follow the Alliance for Immigrant Survivors on social media. Amplify their messages across your network.

Call and write to your representatives about harmful policies and legal reforms that are hurting immigrant survivors, their families and communities.

Provide financial support or essential supplies to your local family shelter or victim advocate services.

Share information with survivors you may know about their rights.

Together in power and solidarity, we can make a difference!

Danielle Roth is CWS’s Gender Based Violence Senior Specialist. You can learn more about the work CWS does with women and children here.