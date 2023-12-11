Situation Report: Tennessee Tornadoes 

Situation:

Over the weekend, a series of deadly tornadoes swept across Tennessee and surrounding states, killing at least six people and damaging hundreds of homes. The tornadoes caused widespread power outages and, as of Monday morning, more than 17,000 houses and businesses were without power, where temperatures dipped below freezing. Preliminary damage assessments are scheduled in many areas while first responders continue their work and utility companies seek to restore power.

CWS Response:

CWS’ Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery team is monitoring the situation in impacted communities across Tennessee. We are prepared to provide technical expertise and ship CWS Kits and Blankets to disaster-impacted areas as needs are determined.

CWS is committed to supporting affected immigrant communities, including unaccompanied children and their sponsors, by connecting individuals to resources and by identifying those who qualify for additional support through CWS’ HSPRS program.

How to Help

To support CWS emergency response efforts, donations can be made online or sent to Church World Service (P.O. Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515).