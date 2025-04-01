Situation Report: Myanmar and Thailand Earthquake

Updated: Wednesday, April 2

Situation:

On Friday, March 28, a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, followed minutes later by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock. In total, more than 2,500 people were killed and 5,000 have been injured. Widespread damage has left 143,630 buildings beyond repair, including 1,600 houses, 670 monasteries and 60 schools, leaving more than one million people without homes.

Public infrastructure has also been significantly impacted, as three major bridges have been destroyed and two major dams were compromised. Following the initial shocks, an under-construction building collapsed in Bangkok, trapping upwards of 101 people who were missing and believed to be trapped under the rubble. A state of emergency was declared in Bangkok, and in six regions and states in neighboring Myanmar, where the first quake was centered.

Disrupted internet service has impacted coordination and assessments of community needs, and widespread power and water outages raises the risk of disease and puts those impacted at greater risk.

The CWS office in Bangkok has been temporarily evacuated, and we are in communication with local partners to determine how CWS can provide the greatest support.

CWS Response:

In our initial response, CWS has provided financial support to a local partner to reach communities close to the epicenter outside of Junta-controlled areas where little or no help has been provided. Our local partner will use these funds to rent heavy equipment for rescue and body recovery and provide pre-cooked meals, as most people are currently without access to cooking facilities. Through the Asian Disaster Reduction & Response Network (ADRRN), CWS Japan is also coordinating with local disaster organizations in the region to assess the situation and determine how and where CWS can provide the greatest support.

In the most affected areas, including Mandalay City, Sagaing Province and Nay Pyi Taw, critical items have been distributed, including food, hygiene items, cash assistance, and emergency shelter and hygiene kits. However, despite the widespread damage caused by both earthquakes, funding from the international community is far below what is needed. The scale of the disaster requires a massive response, but global engagement—especially from major donors—has been limited.

CWS will continue to work with partners in the region to provide initial life-saving support and work with affected communities long after the initial disaster response phase to identify unmet needs and gaps where our support and efforts are most impactful. We will be involved in long-term recovery efforts to help meet these needs in the months and years to come.

Your contributions—especially in light of recent funding cuts to U.S. foreign aid assistance programs—ensure that we can provide critical and life-saving resources to our neighbors when it’s most needed and sustain that support long after the news has left the headlines.

How to Help

To support CWS emergency response efforts, donations can be made online or sent to Church World Service (P.O. Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515).