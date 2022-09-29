Situation Report: Hurricane Season 2022

Appeal code: 628S

Situation

We are currently in the midst of another damaging hurricane season, and communities in the Caribbean the United States and Canada are bracing for impact or working to recover. In Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has brought over 30 inches of rain, severely damaging the island’s infrastructure. Currently, about 20 percent of Puerto Ricans remain without power and many still do not have access to running water. The Puerto Rican government is estimating that 16 people may have died as a result of the hurricane.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Western Cuba early Tuesday, leading to a nationwide blackout. The hurricane made its way north towards the southwestern parts of Florida, causing record or near record levels of flooding. The New York Times reported today that 2.5 million people are without power across Florida. Forecasters are expecting the hurricane to make yet another landfall on the coast of South Carolina on Friday, and the National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning for the region.

CWS Response

CWS is engaging with the national and corresponding state VOADs, local responders and other partners to monitor the effects of the hurricanes and the needs of the communities affected. We are offering lifesaving supplies including CWS Kits and Blankets and are exploring additional material and other assistance to help communities meet their basic needs.

Alongside our partners, we are also working to ensure that vulnerable affected neighbors, including recently-arrived refugees and people seeking asylum, are included in the relief effort. In CWS offices across Florida, our teams are already engaging with local responders and actively assessing needs.

How to Help

To support CWS emergency response efforts, donations can be made online or sent to Church World Service (P.O. Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515). Please designate “2022 Hurricane Season.”

Explore cwskits.org to learn about assembling and shipping CWS Kits to stock our shelves so that we can respond when the call comes following this or a similar disaster in the future.