Situation Report: Hurricane Melissa

Last Updated: October 29, 2025

Situation:

On Sunday, October 26, Hurricane Melissa intensified into a powerful Category 4 storm as it moved northwest through the Caribbean Sea, setting its sights on Jamaica in what the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned “could be the strongest direct landfall” Jamaica has ever recorded. The storm has since strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and stronger gusts, making it the strongest storm on the planet this year. Officials have evacuated low-lying areas and opened hundreds of shelters in anticipation of life-threatening conditions.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall around 1 pm ET on Tuesday, October 28, and since then, 15,000 Jamaicans have remained in emergency shelters. Across the island, more than 650 shelters have been activated, highlighting the strength of preparedness efforts. However, substantial challenges remain in reaching the most remote and at-risk groups. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared the country a “disaster area” in efforts to prevent price gouging as food, water and other goods are in short supply. More than half a million people in Jamaica were without power Tuesday, with the most significant impact in western Jamaica. The storm made landfall in Cuba on Wednesday, October 29 as a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 120 mph. In the hours since, Melissa has downgraded to a Category 2 storm.

The storm has already caused seven causalities—three in Jamaica, three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic. Tropical-storm force winds are threatening to devastate Jamaica’s infrastructure, and hurricane conditions will arrive later this morning before landfall by early afternoon. Forecasters warn that Melissa will bring catastrophic flash flooding, deadly landslides and extreme winds across the region. The NHC has urged residents in Jamaica to seek shelter and remain there, with dangerous conditions expected to begin Monday and continue through Tuesday. Hurricane Melissa is projected to make landfall in Jamaica early Tuesday before moving across southeastern Cuba, Haiti and Bahamas.

Fueled by the warm waters of the Caribbean, Hurricane Melissa continues to intensify and is on track to become one of the most severe storms to strike Jamaica in more than a decade.

CWS Response:

CWS is actively monitoring the situation in Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti, working closely with local partners to assess damage and coordinate relief. While full assessments will take time, CWS has already shipped 19,200 Hygiene Kits for pre-positioning for Jamaica to support individuals and families affected by the storm.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, CWS helped rebuild schools in Haiti that are now serving as emergency shelters for Hurricane Melissa—demonstrating our commitment to community resilience and long-term recovery. As part of our initial Hurricane Matthew response, CWS constructed school and community water cisterns and rainwater harvesting systems in Grand’Anse and the Northwest Department. The 17,000-gallon rainwater cistern at the public school serving 100 students in the Northwest is currently full, and to date no cholera cases have been reported in the community. In the coming days and weeks, CWS field staff will be working with local water committees and visiting cisterns built in Pestel, Grand’Anse, including many developed with Mennonite Central Committee support.

The most effective way to support emergency response is through financial donations, which allow CWS to work with local partners to meet urgent needs without overwhelming communities with unsolicited goods or supplies. By giving to CWS’s Emergency Response Fund, your contribution is used where it’s most needed—flexibly, efficiently and with deep local insight. CWS remains engaged well beyond the initial response phase, identifying unmet needs and supporting recovery efforts that span months and even years. Your donation supports this response and other relief efforts—ensuring that communities aren’t forgotten once headlines fade.

How to Help

To support CWS emergency response efforts, donations can be made online or sent to Church World Service (P.O. Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515).