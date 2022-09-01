Situation Report: Flood Response in Pakistan

Appeal Code: 7104

Situation

Torrential monsoon rains in Pakistan have led to severe flooding and massive destruction throughout the country. The rains, which began in June, have wiped away entire villages, killing over 1,000 people and leaving millions in need of immediate assistance. Pakistani officials are reporting that more than 30 million people have been affected by the floods. That is 1 in 7 Pakistanis who are displaced, have lost their crops or livestock, are grieving the loss of loved ones, and/or no longer have a home. In addition, Pakistan’s local health leaders are warning of dire health issues that will arise including severe trauma, water-borne diseases and limited access to medical services.

CWS Response

Our ACT Alliance partner Community World Service Asia is headquartered in Karachi and has worked with communities in Pakistan for decades. Amongst various other areas of expertise, CWSA is highly experienced in relief, recovery and rehabilitation following disasters. We are in close communication with CWSA as they respond to the flooding and are providing both financial and technical support.

How to Help

Donations can be made online or sent to Church World Service (P.O. Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515).

CWS is a member of the ACT Alliance, a global coalition of churches and agencies engaged in development, humanitarian assistance and advocacy.