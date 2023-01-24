Situation Report: Alabama Tornado

Situation

Earlier this month, a powerful tornado tore through parts of Alabama, causing damage in 14 counties and killing at least seven people. Following the disaster, temperatures dropped to below freezing while 30,000 homes and businesses remained without power. The effects of the tornado were especially devastating in communities like Selma, where nearly a third of residents live in poverty. Experts are warning that this could be “the start of a bad tornado year” and residents are bracing themselves for future disasters.

CWS Response

CWS is working with local & national partners and will remain engaged with the Selma Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to gain awareness of material needs. Our CWS Kits & Blankets have been offered to local partners and we are organizing logistics for immediate shipment and distribution.

How to Help

To support CWS emergency response efforts, donations can be made online or sent to Church World Service (P.O. Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515).

Explore cwskits.org to learn about assembling and shipping CWS Kits to stock our shelves so that we can respond when the call comes following this or a similar disaster in the future.