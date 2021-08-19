Emergency Appeal: Protect Afghan Refugees

Appeal code: 6773

Situation

The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan. A UN document says that the Taliban is intensifying their search for people who worked with American and NATO troops. Afghan women are taking drastic steps to cover up any connection to the United States.

The U.S. government has promised to protect Afghan refugee families. In August, the State Department announced a Priority 2 designation for certain Afghan refugees and their families so that they could access the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. Additionally, Afghans who worked directly for the U.S. military are eligible for special immigrant visas to resettle in the United States.

The Biden administration has begun evacuating 2,500 people–allies and their families–to the U.S. Army Garrison in Fort Lee, Virginia. From there, families will quickly be processed and sent on to cities across the country to begin their new lives in safety.

Tens of thousands of Afghans remain in peril. More than 18,000 refugees who worked alongside the U.S. military and their families have not been evacuated. Countless other Afghan refugees are also in desperate need of safety, including human rights defenders, NGO workers and people who will be persecuted under the Taliban.

CWS Response

CWS has a long history of working with Afghans and their families. Many have come through CWS offices on special immigrant visas, seeking protection and a better life.

This work is more important now than ever.

CWS resettlement offices and affiliates are welcoming these Afghan families as they arrive in their new communities, providing critical support for them as they arrive without housing, without immediate income, and without critical support services.

We are in urgent need of housing and secure facilities to host families. That’s why we are requesting financial support as well as in-kind assistance to help secure housing for those who need it. We are looking for facilities that could be used as or converted to living quarters, either temporarily or long-term.

Budget

Cash Need: $400,000

$300,000 in housing support for up to 300 individuals for temporary housing on arrival

$75,000 in food support for individuals (in the form of grocery gift cards)

$25,000 in ground transport needs

In-Kind Need: up to $450,000 in housing and facilities support.

This can include space at existing churches, parishes or other locations that may be adaptable for adequate, safe and secure housing options for those in need.

How to Help

Take action online. Donations can also be sent to Church World Service (P.O. Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515). Please designate your gift to Protect Our Afghan Allies.

To learn about sponsoring a family arriving in your community, email refugeewelcome@cwsglobal.org.