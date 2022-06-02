URGENT: Urge State Lawmakers to Pass S.B. 836, to Support Immigrant and Refugee Integration

Right now, the Michigan legislature is considering critical legislation that addresses the state’s growing shortage of healthcare workers. This bill, SB 836, is important because it provides funding to facilitate the inclusion of internationally-trained workers in Michigan’s workforce. Immigrants and refugees with medical licensing can contribute by working as clinicians, educators, researchers, government and pharmaceutical company employees. Given that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing strains on Michigan’s health care system and with the increasing shortage of healthcare workers, new Americans are indispensable to the care of vulnerable individuals and advancement of medicine in Michigan.

Sample Script: “My name is [insert name] and I’m your constituent from [city], and [as a person of faith/refugee/community member], I urge you to support SB 836 and to recognize the valuable contributions immigrants and refugees bring to Michigan. We have long seen how immigrants and refugees are vital to the prosperity of our communities – they pay taxes, help grow our economy, and bring unique skill sets, experiences, and insights.

However, we are facing an underutilization of talent that already exists within the state. Immigrants and refugees with medical licensing can contribute by working as clinicians, educators, researchers, government and pharmaceutical company employees. Given that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing strains on Michigan’s health care system and with the increasing shortage of healthcare workers, new Americans are indispensable to the care of vulnerable individuals and advancement of medicine in Michigan.

SB 836, which has passed both the House and Senate and is now in conference, taps into new American talent in Michigan. Appropriating funds for a task force on internationally-trained medical licensing will provide more equitable medical career pathways to new Americans who have already developed the level of expertise comparable to their colleagues.

We call on the Michigan legislature to support SB 836 to further Michigan’s legacy of welcome and engender its core values of generosity, hospitality, and welcome so that newcomers can achieve their American dream. Thank you.”

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!