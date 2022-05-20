URGENT: Urge Congress & ​​the Biden Administration to Welcome Refugees and Rebuild the U.S. Resettlement Program

The need for long-term protections for refugees has never been greater. The world is facing record displacement figures of more than 84 million people who have been forced from their homes. And the escalation of conflicts in Ukraine and Afghanistan triggered an immediate and steep rise in humanitarian needs. This is in addition to protracted or worsening humanitarian crises in places like Syria and Ethiopia, among other countries. Vulnerable individuals and families who are fleeing conflict and persecution deserve a safe place to call home.

Now is a critical time to see that our national leaders maximize the use of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) for Ukrainians and third country nationals fleeing Ukraine — and fulfill its promises to at-risk Afghans left behind, such as by continuing relocation efforts for Afghans overseas, creating a designated parole program for Afghan nationals, and enacting an Afghan Adjustment Act. We also urge President Biden to utilize and strengthen the U.S. resettlement program — and extend similar protections to other at-risk refugees, particularly for refugees who have been languishing in the referral pipeline such as Eritreans, Rohingya, Syrians, and others.

Urge Congress to Protect Refugees & Strengthen the U.S. Resettlement Program

Please contact your 2 Senators and 1 Representative today using the sample script below.

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [insert city/county], and [as a person of faith/a refugee/community member], thank you for passing legislation to provide supplemental funding for the U.S. humanitarian response to Ukraine. As the administration implements the legislation, I urge you to hold the administration accountable to protect all vulnerable and displaced Ukrainians and at-risk populations — as well as non-Ukrainians, like African refugees, who previously sought protection in Ukraine. In particular, I urge you to hold the Biden administration accountable to:

Utilize the U.S. resettlement program and immigrant pathways for displaced populations impacted by the hostilities in Ukraine, including both Ukrainians and third country nationals, in addition to the Uniting for Ukraine program;

Boldly rebuild the U.S. resettlement program to resettle refugees languishing in precarious situations like at-risk Afghans, Eritreans, Syrians, Cameroonians, Rohingya, Ethiopians, among others; and

Create a designated parole program for Afghans — and continue relocating at-risk Afghans who are left behind.

Finally, we urge Congress to pass an Afghan Adjustment Act as part of the next must-pass legislation. President Biden must prioritize ensuring that all those fleeing violence and persecution can build the futures they deserve — and honor our country’s tradition of welcome and protection. Thank you.”

Amplify on Social Media: Click here for graphics and below are some sample posts:

.@POTUS: #RebuildingWelcome means investing in ALL systems of support for ALL displaced people. #BeAWelcomer #PermanentPathways

.@POTUS should use ALL systems available to welcome Ukrainians – including #USRAP (The United States Refugee Admissions Program). #RebuildingWelcome

We must welcome 👏 them 👏 all! Global displacement is at an all-time high. @POTUS, we must protect ALL people seeking safety, including Ukrainians, Afghans and other at-risk populations! #RefugeesWelcome

Say it with us: ALL people deserve to live in safety. Join us in calling on @POTUS to:

➡️ Pass the #AfghanAdjustmentAct NOW

➡️ Increase refugee admissions to 200k for FY23

➡️ Utilize pathways for ALL people displaced by the hostilities in Ukraine

Donate: CWS established the Ukraine Crisis Response Fund to offer humanitarian assistance to people displaced as a result of the violence and bolster partners in Europe to serve the most vulnerable. Click here to donate, and amplify this appeal on social media via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. For more information, click here.

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your network!