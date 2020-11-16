URGENT TAKE ACTION: Urge Congress to Support Robust Funding for Refugees in FY 2021

Right now, Congress is considering funding bills for Fiscal Year 2021 before federal funding expires on December 11th. This includes funding for the U.S. resettlement program and resources for local communities to help refugees integrate and thrive. As we confront the worst displacement crisis in history and the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is vital that Congress support and pass robust funding for refugees, asylees, and other displaced populations.

Now is the time to rebuild the U.S. resettlement program and respond to refugees’ acute needs related to COVID-19. Refugees are also serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response, including 176,000 working in health care and 175,000 in the food supply chain. At this time of national health and economic challenges, it is important that all populations are able to fully mitigate COVID-19 and put us all in the best position to rebuild our nation. Join us in urging Members of Congress to robustly fund the resettlement program and protect refugees.

CONTACT YOUR 2 SENATORS AND 1 REPRESENTATIVE TODAY

Click “Send Email” on the right to be connected to your Members of Congress – and make sure to insert the name of your city or town in the first line!

Sample Script: I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and as a person of faith, I urge you to provide $6.342 billion for the Refugee and Entrant Assistance account that funds the Office of Refugee Resettlement and $4.35 billion for the Migration and Refugee Assistance account that funds the State Department to support refugee assistance overseas and in the United States. As we work together to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and consider everyone’s challenges in facing this crisis, it is vital to also consider the needs of refugees navigating and surviving the health crisis as newcomers to the United States. Refugees are also serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response, including 176,000 working in health care and 175,000 in the food supply chain. Now is the time to rebuild the U.S. resettlement program. My community welcomes refugees and I urge you to support robust funding for refugee protection and resettlement.”

Amplify on Social Media: After you contact your Members of Congress, share this message with your Senators & Representatives on social media! Check out our digital toolkit with sample social and graphics to show your support for refugees: bit.ly/FY21funding.

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!