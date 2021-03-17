URGENT TAKE ACTION: Urge Congress and Biden Administration to Restore Asylum Protections and Welcome All Asylum Seekers, Unaccompanied Children, and Immigrants

As we rebuild U.S. leadership as a beacon of hope, where people from around the world seek freedom, safety, and protection from persecution, we are deeply concerned about the Biden administration’s failure to adequately restore asylum protections and terminate the previous administration’s anti-asylum, anti-immigrant policies.

Asylum seekers are still being forcibly expelled from the border and returned to danger under the “Title 42” expulsion order put in place last year that uses COVID-19 as an excuse to deny immigrants access to the asylum process. Since February 1st alone, deportation flights have expelled over 1,000 Haitians, including at least 270 children, wrongfully targeting Black immigrants especially for deportation. With every deportation and expulsion flight, the administration is placing lives at risk and abdicating from our moral and legal obligations to provide protection. Today, border communities know that the challenges they are experiencing at the border are not a crisis and are not new — they are the result of the hyper-militarization of the southern border over the last two decades that has criminalized, rather than humanized, immigrants.

The United States has the ability to protect public health and safeguard the lives of children, families, and adults seeking asylum and other humanitarian protections – as well as to undo the harmful effects of harsh enforcement policies at the border. It is vital that the administration and Congress work together to end Title 42 expulsions, restore asylum protections, and invest in the capacity to humanely welcome and process asylum seekers, unaccompanied children, and immigrants – in a way that lifts up their inherent dignity and offers community-based case management. It is equally imperative for the administration to end its reliance on immigrant detention, deportations, and the militarization of border communities.

CONTACT YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

Click “Send Email” on the right to send an email to your 2 Senators and 1 Representative!

Sample Email/Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and as a person of faith, I urge you to hold the administration accountable to end Title 42 expulsions, restore asylum protections, and invest in the capacity to humanely welcome and process asylum seekers, unaccompanied children, and immigrants that lifts up their inherent dignity. The administration should make sure the arriving children are safe, housed, fed, and cared for – and provided community-based case management and post-release services. Children and families coming to the border are not a “surge” — they are people in need seeking safety and a better life.

I also urge you to call upon the administration to do its part to protect our Black immigrant neighbors seeking safety by calling on the administration to halt deportation flights and re-designate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti, as well as designate TPS for Cameroon and TPS (or DED) for Mauritania. The targeting and prioritization of Black immigrants for deportation is immoral and wrong. We must employ a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to expeditiously welcome those arriving at our borders seeking protection.”

Amplify on Social Media:

.@POTUS @AliMayorkas @DHSgov @ABlinken @StateDept 👀—> Children and families coming to the border are not a “surge” they’re people in need seeking safety and we’re ready to welcome them. #EndTitle42 #StopExpulsions #WelcomeWithDignity [ click here to tweet]

We call on you @POTUS @AliMayorkas @DHSgov @ABlinken @StateDept to work w/Congress to end Title 42 expulsions, restore asylum, and invest in the capacity to humanely welcome and process asylum seekers and unaccompanied children. #EndTitle42 #StopExpulsions #WelcomeWithDignity [ click here to tweet]

We call on you [ TAG YOUR SENATORS/REPRESENTATIVE ] to work w/@POTUS to end Title 42 expulsions, restore asylum protections, and invest in the capacity to humanely welcome and process asylum seekers and unaccompanied children. #EndTitle42 #StopExpulsions #WelcomeWithDignity

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!