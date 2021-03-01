URGENT TAKE ACTION: Urge Biden Administration to Protect Refugees

The Biden administration is expected to take executive action to increase refugee arrivals and begin restoring the resettlement program any day. This is particularly welcome news, in light of strong support for America as a beacon of hope, safety, and refuge — and the previous administration’s dismantling of the program by more than 80%. The Biden administration has already proposed, and met with Congress to discuss, increasing the refugee admissions goal for this year to 62,500 to meet the unprecedented and ever evolving refugee crisis. Now, it is vital that President Biden sign the revised refugee admissions goal for FY21 as soon as possible. Each day that passes without this signed executive action is another day that hundreds of particularly vulnerable refugees are forced to wait to be resettled.

We need your help to make sure that President Biden immediately increases the FY21 refugee admissions goal and restores regional allocations based on vulnerability. Urge the Biden administration TODAY to immediately restore U.S. moral leadership in refugee protection and resettlement. Here are the top 2 ways to take action:

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN] and [as a person of faith / refugee] I urge you to protect refugees and tell the Biden administration to rebuild the U.S. refugee resettlement program by signing the revised refugee admissions goal for FY 2021 as soon as possible. As we face the worst refugee crisis in history, each day that passes without this signed executive action is another day that hundreds of particularly vulnerable refugees are forced to wait to be resettled. The administration has already met with Congress to discuss its proposed refugee admissions goal of 62,500 for this year to meet the unprecedented crisis, and now the President must make it official. My community welcomes refugees, and I urge you to do the same.”

