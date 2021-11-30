URGENT TAKE ACTION: Tell President Biden and Congress to Halt Inhumane Expulsions at the Border

The Biden administration is continuing to misuse the unlawful and immoral Title 42 order – a Trump administration policy to shut down the border under the guise of public health. This policy has wrongfully expelled over 1.2 million people to danger without due process or the opportunity to seek asylum, forcing people back to danger in Mexico or the very countries they fled. It has proven to be a discriminatory policy, particularly targeting Haitians and other Black migrants seeking safety. In the last two months, 8,500 families and adults have been expelled to life threatening conditions in Haiti. U.S. and international law require that people be permitted to exercise their right to seek asylum, yet Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is still cruelly and unlawfully blocking and turning people away.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to complete another 60 day assessment of the Title 42 order on November 30th. Public health experts, including senior CDC experts, have consistently concluded that the policy lacks any public health rationale and have noted that the U.S. has the tools it needs to safely process asylum seekers. Moreover, public health officials have outlined the severe physical and mental health consequences for asylum seekers expelled under the Title 42 policy. At the same time, the administration is set to restart another Trump-era policy, the “Remain in Mexico” policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which also led to thousands of kidnappings, assaults, and other abuses against asylum seekers forced to wait months in Mexico ahead of their immigration court hearings in the U.S.

It is vital that we speak out against these harmful policies and urge the administration to welcome people with dignity by immediately ending the use of the illegal and immoral Title 42 policy, do everything in their power to halt the resumption of MPP, and fully restore asylum protections.

Sample Email/Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and I am deeply disturbed to see people seeking asylum still being turned away and expelled under the misuse of the immoral and unlawful Title 42 policy. Under the policy, thousands of Haitian and other asylum seeking families and adults have been expelled to the very danger they fled. Public health experts, including senior CDC officials, have consistently stated that this policy does not protect public health. As the CDC considers a renewal today, I urge you to hold the Biden administration accountable to end cruel policies like Title 42 now. In addition, I urge you to weigh in with the Biden administration and tell them to do everything in their power to halt the resumption of the “Remain in Mexico” policy, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols. I urge you to tell the Biden administration to immediately and fully restore asylum protections and welcome all people with dignity. My community welcomes asylum seekers and immigrants, and I urge you to do the same.”

