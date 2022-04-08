Urgent Action: Urge Congress to Reject Anti-Asylum Policies and Invest in Humane Welcome

On April 1st, the Biden administration announced a planned end to the inhumane Title 42 policy by May 23rd, 2022. The policy, which was first weaponized by the previous administration and continued under the Biden administration, has been misused under the false pretense of public health to expel over 1.7 million vulnerable individuals seeking refuge at the U.S. southern border without due process. Since the announcement to end the policy, new anti-asylum measures have been introduced in an attempt to keep Title 42 in place, including the Public Health and Border Security Act of 2022. This bill would make it difficult or impossible to rescind Title 42 and would force the CDC and DHS to keep border expulsions in place – contradicting the CDC’s scientific analysis which found that the expulsion policy is not necessary to protect public health.

Title 42 has proven to be a discriminatory policy, particularly targeting Haitians and other Black migrants seeking safety. Moreover, public health experts, including senior CDC experts, have consistently concluded that the policy lacks any public health rationale and have noted that the U.S. has the tools it needs to safely process asylum seekers.

As we await the once and for all termination of the Title 42 policy, it is vital that we raise our voices to Members of Congress and urge them to reject any anti-asylum proposal that would keep Title 42 in place and hold the Biden Administration accountable to uphold its promises, ensure the safety and dignity of migrants, and halt all expulsions of asylum seekers to danger, working in close coordination with groups and communities who stand ready to welcome them.

You will be able to send an email or receive a phone call that connects you to your Members of Congress. Please make sure to insert your city/town in the highlighted portion.

Sample Email/Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and [as a faith leader/refugee leader] I welcomed the Biden administration’s announcement of the planned end of the inhumane Title 42 policy by May 23rd. However, I am deeply disturbed to see new proposals attempting to keep the immoral policy in place, including the Public Health and Border Security Act of 2022. The Title 42 policy has been misused under the false pretense of public health to expel over 1.7 million vulnerable individuals seeking refuge at the U.S. southern border back to the very danger they fled without due process. This bill would make it difficult to rescind this policy and would put Ukrainians, Afghans, Venezuelans, Cubans and others seeking protection at risk with the potential of being forcibly removed from the U.S. without access to protection and flown back to dangerous conditions. This legislation also politicizes COVID-related emergency public health designations, putting health-related programs and funding in jeopardy as they would then be tied to immigration policy.

Public health officials have outlined the severe physical and mental health consequences for asylum seekers expelled under the Title 42 policy. The United States has the ability to protect public health and safeguard the lives of children, families, and adults seeking asylum and other humanitarian protection – just like we have for non-asylum seekers during the pandemic.

I urge you to oppose this dangerous bill and any anti-asylum measures that would keep the inhumane Title 42 policy in place. I also urge you to tell the Biden administration to uphold its commitment to end this policy once and for all by May 23rd, ensure the safety and dignity of migrants, and halt all expulsions of asylum seekers to danger, working in close coordination with groups and communities who stand ready to welcome them.”

Amplify on Social Media: Amplify this message on social media using the sample social below and Welcome with Dignity’s social media toolkit which includes graphics, social media posts, messaging guidance, and topline messaging.

By ending Title 42 the @CDCgov has finally followed the science and listened to public health experts. Title 42 has never been about public health. Now we must work to fully restore asylum. #WelcomeWithDignity

@POTUS has taken a step toward keeping his promise to ensure the safety & dignity of migrants. It’s now time to restore access to asylum, including ports of entry and along the border. #WelcomeWithDignity

Title 42 – a cruel and illegal policy that expels people seeking asylum at the border back to danger – never belonged in our collective vision for a fair and humane asylum system. We welcome today’s news from @CDCgov and look forward to working with @POTUS to #WelcomeWithDignity

