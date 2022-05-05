URGENT ACTION: Tell Congress to Protect Refugees and Urge Administration to Set Refugee Admissions Goal at 200,000 for FY 2023

The world is faced with the greatest displacement and refugee crisis in history, and it is imperative that the United States restore its bold leadership in the global humanitarian response. The Biden administration has responded to certain acute humanitarian crises, relocating more than 85,000 vulnerable Afghans, committing to welcome up to 100,000 displaced populations fleeing hostilities in Ukraine, and beginning to rebuild the U.S. capacity to welcome. However, now is a critical time to hold the administration accountable to rebuilding and strengthening the U.S. resettlement program and improve our humanitarian response to emerging and protracted displacement crises around the world. All people deserve to live in safety, and an investment in the U.S. resettlement program is vital to welcome people from all parts of the world who are in urgent need of resettlement and protection, many of whom have been waiting for years to access safety.

Join us in calling on Congress to hold President Biden accountable to set a refugee admissions goal of 200,000 in FY 2023 and to commit to a robust investment in the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP). An admissions goal of 200,000 will signal to the world that the United States is serious about restoring moral leadership and will show allies that we’re committed to doing our part.

Sample Email: “I’m your constituent from [city, state], and [as a person of faith/refugee/community member], I urge you to hold the administration accountable to:

Set an FY23 refugee admissions goal of 200,000, in line with global need, before September 30th. Meaningfully consult with Congress, as mandated by the Refugee Act of 1980, ahead of formally signing the Presidential Determination. Invest in necessary improvements to rebuild and strengthen the U.S. resettlement program, including streamline refugee processing, addressing the refugee backlog, rebuilding the overseas and domestic infrastructure, and appointing a senior-level White House coordinator.

Welcoming people seeking safety is part of who we are as a nation. In 1980, the U.S. resettled 207,000 refugees in a single year before there was even a formal U.S. refugee admissions program in place. Today, following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the administration relocated more than 85,000 vulnerable Afghans and has committed to welcome up to 100,000 displaced populations fleeing hostilities in Ukraine – in addition to increasing refugee arrivals. An admissions goal of 200,000 will signal to the world that the United States is serious about restoring moral leadership and will show allies that we’re committed to doing our part. It is also an important step toward resettling all vulnerable refugees awaiting U.S. resettlement who have been languishing in precious situations, such as Eritreans, Ethiopians, Syrians, Afghans, Rohingya, etc. My community welcomes refugees and I urge you to do the same.”

Global displacement is at an all-time high. We need @POTUS to set a refugee admissions goal of 200,000 for FY23 and invest in rebuilding and expanding the resettlement program to support all people seeking safety. #RestoringWelcome

.[@Member of Congress], welcoming people seeking safety is part of who we are as a nation. That’s why we must set a refugee admissions goal of 200,000 for FY23 so our neighbors from all parts of the world can seek safety in the U.S.

There has been overwhelming support for neighbors in Ukraine and Afghanistan, but so many others are still seeking safety in other parts of the world. #RestoringWelcome means setting a refugee admission goal to 200,000 for FY23.

ALL people deserve to live in safety. That’s why we must set a refugee admissions goal to 200,000 for FY23 and rebuild the U.S.’s legacy of welcome. @POTUS, with global displacement at an all-time high, we must act now!

