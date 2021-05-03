Urgent Action: As Biden Administration Increases Refugee Resettlement Goal for FY2021, Urge Them to Swiftly Rebuild U.S. Resettlement Program

Today, the Biden administration announced that it will formally increase the FY 2021 refugee admissions goal to 62,500 for the remainder of the fiscal year. Though this is a welcome and much-needed step, it follows a months-long delay in finalizing an increased admissions goal, which jeopardized the safety of many and had already caused irreparable damage to thousands of refugees who were already approved for resettlement.

It is vital that the administration welcome as many refugees as possible for the remainder of this fiscal year under the new refugee admissions goal and honor its commitment to set a refugee admissions goal of 125,000 next fiscal year. We need your help to make sure President Biden fulfills his promise to rebuild and strengthen the refugee resettlement program. Make your voice heard to commend the administration for increasing the refugee admissions goal and to urge Congress and the administration to invest in rebuilding the U.S capacity to welcome. Here are the top 2 ways to take action:

#1: CONTACT YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN] and [as a person of faith / refugee] I welcome President Biden’s announcement to formally increase the refugee admissions goal of 62,500 for the remainder of this fiscal year. However, I am disappointed in the months-long delay in increasing the goal, which caused irreparable harm to thousands of refugees who will now have to wait months, if not years, to be resettled and reunited with their loved ones.

I urge you to protect refugees and tell the Biden administration to restore the U.S. refugee resettlement program by welcoming as many refugees as possible this fiscal year under the new refugee admissions goal and to honor his promise to rebuild the program to resettle 125,000 refugees in FY 2022. As we face the worst refugee crisis in history, it is vital that President Biden fulfill his pledge to re-establish U.S. moral leadership in refugee protection and resettlement. It is equally important that the U.S. can and should resettle refugees – and welcome asylum seekers and unaccompanied children. My community welcomes refugees, and I urge you to do the same.”

#2: TAKE ACTION ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Share this message on social media by using the sample posts and toolkit below!

Share your message with the administration using this social toolkit, which includes sample posts and graphics. You can also use these sample posts as a Twitter thread:

After months of delay, @POTUS is following through on his promise to build back the U.S. refugee program. But hundreds of refugee families fleeing danger had their flights canceled while waiting on the administration to make this decision. #RestoringWelcome is just getting started.

Thousands of refugees have already been vetted and approved for travel. Now the US must follow through with its commitment to bring these people to safety. #RestoringWelcome is possible.

#3: ORGANIZE A RAPID RESPONSE ACTION

Mobilize a local or virtual action or write a LTE/Op-ED

Now is a critical time to keep up the pressure to ensure the administration resettles as many refugees as possible this year and rebuilds overseas and domestic capacity to welcome so that we can set an FY 2022 admissions goal of 125,000. Hosting a virtual or in person event as you’re able can help influence the media narrative and public pressure. Here is a rapid response toolkit with a step-by-step guide and more guidance on how to organize a local or virtual action.

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!