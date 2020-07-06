Urge Congress: No More Dollars for ICE and Border Patrol’s Chaos and Cruelty

This week, Congress is set to start voting on a budget bill that does not boost SNAP, Medicaid, or other programs that help people deal with the affordability crisis. Instead, congressional leadership is pursuing as much as $140 billion MORE dollars for ICE and Border Patrol’s out-of-control chaos and cruelty. This surge in funds are expected to come with zero reforms or guardrails.

These billions would also be piled on top of the $170 billion that the Department of Homeland Security received for mass detentions and deportations last summer. We’ve seen the consequences of this spending – the ongoing detention of families, arrests without judicial warrants, and even killing U.S. citizens in broad daylight.

Please use our tool below to join us in urging lawmakers to stand firm and demand not one more dollar for lawless immigration enforcement!

EMAIL YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

Sample Email:

My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town], I am writing to urge you to vote NO on the budget resolution and forthcoming reconciliation package that would give ICE and Border Patrol as much as $140 billion more dollars without any guardrails or accountability.

ICE and CBP already received $170 billion in the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act to facilitate mass arrests, detention, and deportation. This funding has led to families being separated, children being jailed, and even U.S. citizens being killed in the street.

Instead of boosting chaos and cruelty, Congress should support guardrails like:

Codifying guidance for safety at places of worship, schools, and hospitals (as provided by the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act, S. 455 and H.R. 1061).

Ending family detention and immigration detention expansion.

Ending warrantless arrests by masked agents and halting enforcement actions based on profiling (sometimes called “Kavanaugh Stops”).

I urge you to vote NO on the budget resolution and any reconciliation package that continues to fund the lawless immigration enforcement. Thank you.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

CALL YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

Phone Script:

My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town], I am calling to express deep concern over the lawless immigration enforcement operations going on around the country and in our community.

I urge you to reject the budget resolution and forthcoming reconciliation package. We cannot give ICE and Border Patrol tens of billions of dollars more without any guardrails or accountability.

What we need are real reforms, like making sure that places of worship, schools, and hospitals are safe for everyone and ending immigration detention expansion. These reforms are necessary to protect our communities from DHS’s ongoing harmful and often lawless operations.

Thank you.

AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

@[legislator] It is time that we hold ICE and CBP accountable for their actions. We must pass meaningful, legislative guardrails on ICE and CBP abuses.

@[legislator] Allowing ICE to operate without any oversight or accountability is a threat to our safety and community. Hold them accountable by rejecting any increase in #DHSfunding!

@[legislator] ICE is creating chaos and unleashing violence in our cities and communities. Keep our communities safe by rejecting ICE and CBP funding and passing legislative guardrails!