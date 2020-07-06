TELL CONGRESS: No More Funding for Lawless Immigration Enforcement

Today, Members of Congress are negotiating funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations bill. Just last summer, Congress gave DHS a historic, unprecedented $170 billion to facilitate mass deportations, border militarization, and indefinite family detention. Now, masked agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are taking parents from their homes, firing tear gas at peaceful protesters, and detaining people based on the color of their skin, language, or accent. These rogue actions, operating without oversight or accountability, are a threat to our collective safety.

Their agents’ actions in our cities are creating chaos and unleashing violence–most recently taking the life of mother and legal observer Renee Nicole Good. In Minnesota, refugee families are being snatched up by ICE, sent out of state, detained, and subjected to “intensive re-examinations.” This is not the America that we deserve.

Congress must prevent more funding from going to ICE and CBP for unlawful raids and mass detention and deportation. ICE–and the private prison companies profiting billions off of jailing immigrants–do not need additional dollars to build more detention warehouses. In 2025, 32 people died in ICE custody—the deadliest year ever.

You can make a difference. As negotiations continue, Congress needs to hear from you: no more funding for ICE and CBP in Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations. Use our tool below to call and email your lawmakers to vote no on any additional dollars for ICE and CBP.

EMAIL YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

See sample email below.

Sample Email:

My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of community], I urge you to reject additional funding for ICE and CBP in the Fiscal Year 2026 DHS appropriations bill.

ICE and CBP are instilling fear and creating chaos in our communities. We cannot allow these agencies’ budgets to continue growing and for their agents to continue wreaking havoc in our communities with impunity. Just last summer, Congress gave DHS an unprecedented $170 billion to facilitate raids and mass deportations. More funding for ICE after 2025 being its deadliest year for immigrants in its custody would be irresponsible. More funding for Border Patrol agents to conduct lawless enforcement in cities would be dangerous.

In addition to blocking more funds for ICE and CBP, I urge lawmakers to rein in DHS and ensure its enforcement agencies follow the law. It is critical that guardrails are in place to ensure transparency, the protection of our civil and religious liberties, and the responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

At minimum, we call on Congress to hold DHS accountable by:

Strengthening restrictions on ICE and Border Patrol’s ability to conduct dragnet arrest operations and target people based on their race, language or accent, place of employment, or location at time of apprehension. Instead, reallocate resources for more robust transparency, oversight, and accountability measures. Codifying guidance for safety at places of worship, schools, and hospitals. The rescission of the protected areas guidance in January 2025 has allowed numerous arrests to have occurred at places of worship and other sensitive areas. This restricts religious freedom and creates fear within faith communities, discouraging participation in essential religious services. Limiting DHS’s reprogramming and transfer authority, including unchecked transfers of funds to expand already-historic levels of detention and deportation. Including provisions in the DHS appropriations bill that impose enforceable consequences for DHS failures, requiring accountability from immigration enforcement agencies. Ending CBP’s ability to deploy Border Patrol agents to our cities and prevent its expanding mandate in immigration enforcement.

These guardrails are necessary to protect our communities from DHS’s intensifying and harmful operations. But most importantly in this moment, I urge you to reject any additional funding to ICE and CBP.



Thank you.

Sincerely,

[Your name]

CALL YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

See a sample script below.

Phone Script:

My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town], I urge you to reject additional funding to ICE and Border Patrol.

Despite the Trump administration’s claims, 92% of those taken into ICE detention so far in Fiscal Year 2026 have no criminal convictions. They are not only taking the “worst of the worst,” they are taking our loved ones, neighbors, and members of our community. Congress must put an end to masked agents terrorizing our communities, targeting longtime residents, children, and U.S. citizens.

Again, I urge your boss to hold DHS accountable by rejecting any additional funding to ICE and CBP. It is clear that this oversight is needed to protect our communities. Thank you for your work.

AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

See sample posts below.

@[legislator] It is time that we hold ICE and Border Patrol accountable for their actions. Reject any additional funding in the FY26 appropriations bill!

@[legislator] Allowing ICE to operate without any oversight or accountability is a threat to our safety and community. Hold them accountable by rejecting any increase in @DHSgovfunding!

@[legislator] ICE is creating chaos and unleashing violence in our cities and communities. Keep our communities safe by rejecting any increase in ICE and Border Patrol funding!