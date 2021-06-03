TAKE ACTION: Urge Your State Legislators to Support and Welcome Refugees in Ohio

Right now, the Ohio legislature is considering a vital resolution, Senate Concurrent Resolution 6, which commends refugee communities in Ohio for their many contributions to the beauty and richness of Ohio’s diversity and for their work to make this state a place where all are welcome, accepted, and appreciated. This is an important pro-refugee resolution that recognizes refugees’ strength and their resilience and signals Ohio’s commitment to welcome those who have faced violence and persecution.

Refugees are beloved members of our communities and vital to their prosperity. The U.S. has a proud legacy of refugees who helped found this nation, and it is critical that we recognize the valuable contributions they bring to Ohio communities and the economy. This resolution commemorates that legacy and engenders our core values of generosity, hospitality, and welcome. Tell your state lawmakers to cosponsor and pass S.C.R.6 and support refugees.

Contact Your Ohio Legislators Today

Click “Call Me” or “Send Email” on the right to contact your state senators and representatives. Make sure to edit the language in [brackets] before clicking “send.”

Sample Script: “Hello, my name is [NAME] and I’m from [CITY, STATE]. As your constituent [and as a person of faith / former refugee / immigrant / person who cares about our neighbors], I urge you to support and welcome refugees in Ohio by cosponsoring and passing Senate Concurrent Resolution 6. This important measure commends refugee communities in Ohio for their many contributions to the beauty and richness of Ohio’s diversity and for their work to make this state a place where all are welcome, accepted, and appreciated. Refugees are vital to the continuing prosperity of our communities – they pay taxes, help grow our economy, and bring unique skill sets, experiences, and insights. In 2015 alone, nearly 43,000 refugees living in the state paid more than $280 million in national, state, and local taxes, and held $819 million in spending power. We are a country with a proud legacy of refugees who helped found this nation, and we recognize the valuable contributions they bring to Ohio communities. I urge you to support S.C.R. 6 and demonstrate moral leadership around the imperative to love our neighbor, welcome the immigrant, and care for the most vulnerable among us.”

Amplify on Social Media

Click here to find your state legislators and their social media handles.

Here are some sample posts to amplify your message to your state lawmakers:

The U.S. has a long history of welcoming refugees. It’s critical that we recognize the valuable contributions they bring to Ohio’s communities and economy. Let’s pass S.C.R.6 to help our refugee neighbors thrive!

SCR6 recognizes the strength and resilience of refugees and affirms Ohio’s commitment to welcoming those who have faced persecution. We urge OH lawmakers to pass SCR6 and commemorate our values of generosity, hospitality and welcome.

ALERT: Calling all Ohio lawmakers! Refugees are beloved & valued members of our communities. We urge you to pass SCR6 to show our refugee neighbors that we are ready to welcome.

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!