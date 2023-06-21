TAKE ACTION: Urge Your State Lawmakers to Stand with Oregon Immigrant Families and Support HB 2957

Right now, Oregon’s legislators are considering and voting on HB 2957, a bill that will help provide financial assistance based on income to noncitizens who qualify for a pathway to residency, citizenship or permanent protection. Originally drafted to support Dreamers, this bipartisan bill was amended to support all eligible Oregonians in need of access to an immigration attorney.

Proactive and affirmative immigration legal services can create pathways to citizenship and provide safety, security, and stability for our immigrant and refugee communities. Join us in urging lawmakers to pass House Bill 2957, a bipartisan policy that if fully funded would allow over 4,000 individuals to afford the legal support our community identifies as a crucial need – meaning over 10,000 family members in total could see their lives improved forever.

Contact Your State Elected Leaders Today!

Sample Email: “I’m your constituent from [city/town] and [a faith leader/refugee leader/community member]. As you consider the remaining legislation to vote on before the end of the session, I urge you to stand with Oregon immigrant families and support HB 2957, which directs the Department of Human Services to establish a program that assists noncitizens in adjusting their immigration status. HB 2957 is important because it will help provide financial assistance based on income to noncitizens who qualify for a pathway to residency, citizenship or permanent protection.

There is significant value in having legal status for individuals and communities. Not only does it provide economic and employment security, evidence shows that having a legal status encourages immigrants to improve their language skills, induces them to complete additional education and training, and improves their health outcomes, all of which improves family stability. Thus, passing HB 2957 will offer a significant return in investment for Oregon. Proactive and affirmative immigration legal services can create pathways to citizenship and provide safety, security, and stability for our immigrant and refugee communities.

I urge you to help thousands of Oregonians gain permanent immigration status, hope and dignity. Our state has a long and proud tradition of welcoming newcomers, and we have a moral imperative to ensure that immigrants and refugees in our state have access to the services they need to stay united with their families, work in our communities, and live their fullest lives.

My community welcomes immigrants and I urge you to do the same. Thank you.”

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!