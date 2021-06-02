TAKE ACTION: Urge Your Senators to Support TPS Holders & Co-Sponsor the SECURE Act

Individuals and families with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) are part of our national fabric and vital to the prosperity of our communities. However, over 400,000 TPS holders are currently living their lives in limbo. For far too long, our community members with TPS have waited for Congress to deliver an opportunity to pass a meaningful, permanent solution that provides a path to citizenship. As the U.S. recovers and rebuilds, the need to value and honor immigrants and TPS holders is increasingly urgent. Our country is at its best when we live by our values of compassion, dignity and respect.

Join us today to urge your Senators to support Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders by co-sponsoring the SECURE Act (S.306), re-introduced by Senator Van Hollen, and urging their Senate colleagues to do the same. This landmark legislation would provide eligible TPS holders with a path to citizenship and the security they’ve been lacking for many years.

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and [as a person of faith / refugee], I urge you to support individuals and families with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) by cosponsoring the Secure Act (S. 306), re-introduced by Senator Van Hollen. Individuals and families with TPS are valued members of our families, congregations, and communities. They are mothers, fathers, and children. They are doctors, nurses, and medical aides working in our hospitals and elder care facilities, caring for and treating COVID-19 patients. They are factory workers making sure Americans have what we need to stay healthy and beat the pandemic. I urge you to honor and value our neighbors with TPS by cosponsoring this legislation, which would provide a path to citizenship for our neighbors with TPS. My community welcomes individuals and families with TPS, and I urge you to do the same.”

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!