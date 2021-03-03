TAKE ACTION: Urge Your Senators to Support Inclusive COVID Relief for All of Our Neighbors

On Saturday, the House of Representative passed the American Rescue Plan Act, the newest COVID reconciliation relief package that will provide urgently-needed support and assistance for millions of people in the country. As we continue to fight this public health and economic crisis, it is imperative that our national leaders support inclusive relief for our neighbors.

Now, it is up to the Senate to swiftly pass the bill to provide relief to all communities, including Black, Latino, indigenous, immigrant, and refugee communities who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic. Right now is a critical moment to make your voice heard to support the American Rescue Plan and oppose any anti-immigrant, anti-refugee amendments that may be proposed.

We are stronger when we are united and extend compassion to our neighbors. There is no recovery if it’s not inclusive – the future of our communities and our economy depends on it. Join us in urging Senators to protect all of our families in COVID relief.

CONTACT YOUR 2 SENATORS TODAY:

Click “Send Email” on the right to contact your Senators – and make sure to insert the name of your city or town in the first line!

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and [as a person of faith] I urge you to swiftly pass the American Rescue Plan and oppose any anti-immigrant or anti-refugee amendments to the bill. In order to combat this public health crisis and economic hardship, we must include all of our neighbors in COVID relief efforts, including Black, Latino, indigenous, immigrant, and refugee communities. Immigrants and refugees are also serving on the frontlines as essential workers in health care and the food supply chain. There is no recovery if it’s not inclusive – the future of our communities and our economy depends on it. My community believes that we are stronger when we care for one another, including our immigrant and refugee neighbors.”

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!