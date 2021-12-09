TAKE ACTION: Urge Your Senators to Support a Pathway to Citizenship

Right now, the Senate is considering the House-passed Build Back Better package, which includes important immigration provisions that would provide work permits and protections for 7 million undocumented people. While these temporary protections are a positive first step, it is vital that Congress deliver on their promises to pass a pathway to citizenship this year. Our undocumented community members deserve nothing less.

Your voice matters. The Build Back Better package includes immigration protections due to the relentless fight for a pathway to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented immigrants. Now it is critical that we keep the pressure on Senate Democrats to protect immigration in the Build Back Better package and honor their promise to provide a pathway to citizenship this year.

CONTACT YOUR SENATORS

Click “Send Email” on the right to contact your Senators!

Note that you will be able to contact only Senate Democrats because Senate Republicans are not involved in these negotiations. Please make sure you personalize the text in brackets.

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and I urge you to support our undocumented community members by protecting immigration provisions in the Build Back Better package. The House passed the Build Back Better bill with provisions that would provide work permits and protections from deportation for 7 million undocumented people. While these temporary protections are a positive step, it is vital that you honor your promise to deliver a pathway to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented people this year. Our undocumented community members kept us healthy and fed throughout the pandemic, are vital to our economic recovery, and are – above all – valued members of our communities. It is far past time to honor the dignity of undocumented people by providing permanent protections and a pathway to citizenship. At minimum, I urge you to protect immigration provisions in the package, however you can – and must – support and pass a pathway to citizenship this year. My community welcomes immigrants, and I urge you to do the same.”

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!