Take Action: Urge Your Senators to Vote NO on Budget Bill that Slashes Human Needs Programs to Fund Mass Detention and Deportation

Congress is preparing to pass a budget reconciliation bill that would massively increase immigrant detention, deportation, and border militarization. To ramp up immigration enforcement, the bill slashes essential human needs programs and deprives access to food and healthcare for immigrants and their U.S. citizen family members and children.

Despite paying nearly $100 billion in taxes every year, undocumented immigrants are not eligible for federally funded Medicaid, subsidized private insurance on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces, Medicare, or the Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program (SNAP). As currently drafted, the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” would make these restrictions reality for many lawfully residing immigrants, including refugees, asylees, and victims of trafficking.

On May 22nd, the House of Representatives passed an initial version of the spending package. Now, the Senate has released its own package that not only reflects the House version, but includes even more harmful provisions. Through the reconciliation process, this legislation can bypass the Senate filibuster and pass with simple (and partisan) majorities in both chambers of Congress. The target deadline for passage – self-imposed by Senate Republican leadership – is July 4th.

We urgently need your help to demand Senators vote NO on this bill and prevent the escalation of ICE raids in our neighborhoods and cuts to essential programs like SNAP and Medicaid.

If signed into law, this megabill would have sweeping and harmful impacts on refugees, newcomers, and other marginalized communities, including:

Dramatic cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP, and other human needs programs. Impartial estimates found that the House version of the bill would strip Medicaid from over 7 million Americans . In addition, the bill would cut off a huge number of taxpaying, lawfully present immigrants – including refugees, asylees, trafficking survivors, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, humanitarian parolees, and others – from Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) eligibility. An estimated 1 million children would be excluded from the Child Tax Credit –which reduced child poverty to a record low–simply due to lacking a Social Security number. Many of the same populations would be excluded from accessing critical food assistance via the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) program. The bill would block many of the same populations, including Afghan and Ukrainian humanitarian parolees, from accessing federal financial aid .

Massive increases in funding for ICE raids, detention, deportations, and border militarization. The bill includes a massive $45 billion for immigration detention–more than 13 times Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)’s Fiscal Year 2024 annual detention budget–as well as approximately $32 billion for ICE raids and disappearances. The bill further attempts to eliminate the longstanding requirement that protects immigrant children in U.S. custody by permitting indefinite family detention. The bill also includes an approximately $80 billion increase in funding for border wall construction and further militarization of border communities.

Attacks on unaccompanied children (UCs) and asylum seekers. The bill imposes a huge, nonwaivable fee on all asylum applications and requires children’s families to pay for their time detained in government custody–effectively pricing people out of the ability to seek protection or quickly reunite children with their loved ones. The bill also includes alarming provisions that would allow Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to coerce children to return back to the country they fled alone and to conduct invasive searches of children’s bodies as young as twelve years old.

Take action today by urging your Senators to vote NO on the budget package and to oppose the harmful provisions discussed above.

EMAIL YOUR SENATORS

On the right-hand side, you can send an email to your Senators.

My name is [insert name] and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge my Senator to vote NO on the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” This bill would strip essential food and health programs from vulnerable communities and increase funding for ICE raids, detention, and deportation that are already out of control. I urge the Senator to speak out against provisions in the bill that:

Strip Medicaid, Medicare, and SNAP from vulnerable communities, including cutting Medicaid for millions of Americans and eliminating access to Medicaid, Medicare, and SNAP from refugees, asylees, TPS holders, humanitarian parolees, and others.

Dramatically increase funding for immigration enforcement. ICE is already causing unnecessary fear in my community by targeting loved ones at their schools, jobs, places of worship, and homes. This funding would boost ICE raids, enable indefinite family detention, and tear families apart.

Attack unaccompanied children and asylum seekers . I oppose the bill’s large fees on humanitarian applications that would price out those who are seeking asylum or reuniting with children who are in government custody.

Rather than supporting this harmful legislation, Congress has a moral imperative to pass a budget that invests in nutrition, healthcare, education, housing, and safety for our communities, including people uprooted from their homes. My community stands with refugees, newcomers, and other marginalized communities – and I urge you to do the same so that everyone in our state can thrive.

CALL YOUR SENATORS

Use the phone tool on the right-hand side to call your Senators.

Sample Phone Script: “My name is [insert name] and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge your office to vote NO on the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

This package is deeply troubling because it pours even more money into ICE raids, detention, and deportation—which are already out of control—while gutting vital services like Medicaid, Medicare, and SNAP for millions of people.

Rather than supporting this harmful legislation, Congress has a moral imperative to pass a budget that invests in nutrition, healthcare, education, housing, and safety for our communities, including people uprooted from their homes. My community stands with refugees, newcomers, and other marginalized communities – and I urge you to do the same.

Thank you.”

AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Share this message with your Senators on social media. See below for sample posts:

@Senator: Say no to cutting Medicaid to fund more detentions and deportations without due process! #SaveOurMedicaid #DefendRefuge

@Senator: Vote NO on the budget bill and its attacks on refugees, newcomers, and unaccompanied children! #DefendRefuge

@Senator: The budget bill funds family separation. Our tax dollars should not fund mass detentions and deportations! #DefendRefuge

