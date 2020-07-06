TAKE ACTION: Urge Your Members of Congress to Support the GRACE Act to Protect and Strengthen the Refugee Program

Tens of thousands of refugees who had already been approved for resettlement in the U.S. are stranded overseas in dangerous conditions in the wake of President Trump’s indefinite refugee ban. At the same time, the Trump administration is subjecting refugees living in U.S. communities to an onslaught of attacks.

With refugee admissions still indefinitely suspended, the administration says it plans to subject all refugees who arrived in the United States between January 20, 2021 and February 20, 2025 to “review and reinterview.” The process could jeopardize individuals’ ongoing protection in the United States. Simultaneously, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a barrage of discriminatory policy changes that target people based on their nationality, including Afghans and other individuals from the 19 countries on the travel ban list.

Compounding the most recent attacks on newcomers, in October, the Trump administration announced it would set the refugee admissions target – or Presidential Determination (PD) on Refugee Admissions – at a historic low of just 7,500, with most capacity set aside for a group of predominantly white South Africans known as Afrikaners. Right now, the only people arriving in the United States via the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) are Afrikaners, even as tens of thousands of refugees fleeing violence and persecution remain unable to enter the U.S., despite completing years of vetting and screening.

The Guaranteed Refugee Admission Ceiling Enhancement Act (GRACE Act) would establish crucial safeguards to prevent presidential administrations from undermining the refugee admissions program.

The GRACE Act would protect the refugee admissions program from future attacks by setting a minimum annual refugee admissions target of 125,000, increasing transparency and congressional oversight to ensure USRAP is functioning as intended, and ensuring that the refugee admissions target responds appropriately to global resettlement needs.

Use the tool below to join us in urging your two Senators and one Representative to support the GRACE Act to protect the spirit of welcome that animates the refugee program.

EMAIL YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

You can use the sample script below.

Sample email: My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of community], I urge you to cosponsor the Guaranteed Refugee Admissions Ceiling Enhancement Act (GRACE Act) to protect the spirit of welcome that animates the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP).

Right now, refugees in our communities are facing unprecedented attacks. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) intends to “review and reinterview” refugees who arrived in the U.S. between January 20, 2021, and February 20, 2025. Additionally, the administration continues to implement discriminatory policies that specifically target Afghans as well as those from the 19 countries on the travel ban list.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of highly-vetted refugees remain stranded in dangerous conditions overseas, as the Trump administration has barred all refugees from entry except for a group of predominantly white South Africans.

The GRACE Act includes a broad range of safeguards to prevent presidential administrations from undermining the refugee admissions program by establishing transparency, strengthening congressional oversight, and ensuring that the refugee admissions target is responsive to global need. The bill, led by Senator Markey and Representative Lofgren, would:

Set a minimum annual refugee admissions goal of at least 125,000. Should the administration fail to abide by statutory requirements to issue a determination before the beginning of the fiscal year, the minimum target would be automatically established. The bill also requires presidential administrations to create actionable plans to rectify challenges in the event they fall significantly behind the goal.

Encourage the administration to consider global resettlement needs and require the White House and State Department to justify their regional priorities when determining how to allocate processing capacity.

Implement guardrails that promote robust congressional oversight of USRAP, including requiring the administration to issue quarterly reports on their progress in meeting the admissions goal.

Again I urge you to cosponsor the GRACE Act to promote the strength and longevity of the U.S.’s capacity to welcome refugees fleeing violence and persecution. The evidence is clear, welcoming refugees helps us all flourish. Thank you.

Sincerely,

[Your name]

CALL YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

See a sample script below.

Sample phone script: My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of community], I urge your office to cosponsor the Guaranteed Refugee Admissions Ceiling Enhancement Act (or “GRACE Act”) to protect the spirit of welcome that animates the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

As refugees and other newcomers in my community face unprecedented attacks, tens of thousands of refugees who fled persecution and were approved for resettlement when President Trump took office remain stranded overseas in dangerous conditions.

The GRACE Act would prevent presidential administrations from undermining the refugee program. The bill would set a minimum refugee admissions goal of one hundred twenty five thousand. It would also ensure that the annual goal for welcoming refugees is responsive to global needs. Additionally, it includes provisions to establish transparency and strengthen congressional oversight of the refugee program.

Again, I urge your boss to cosponsor the GRACE Act to protect the spirit of welcome that animates the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and strengthens our communities. Thank you for your work.

AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

See sample posts below.

.@[legislator] Support the GRACE Act to protect the United States’ historic commitment to welcoming refugees fleeing violence and persecution.

.@[legislator] The U.S. has a moral responsibility to welcome refugees. Right now, the refugee admissions program is under attack. I urge you to support the GRACE Act to ensure we uphold our commitment to protecting those who are forced to flee from their homes.

@[legislator] Welcoming refugees makes our communities stronger. Support the GRACE Act to ensure the refugee admissions program remains resilient so we can all thrive and flourish.

Additional Resources:

Fact sheets and explainers

Statements