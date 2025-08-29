Take Action: Urge Your Members of Congress to Support Legislation that Reverses Harmful SNAP Cuts

Hunger is a policy choice. The budget reconciliation bill President Trump signed into law on July 4 includes the largest cut to food assistance in history. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill is set to cut $187 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), leaving more than 2.4 million Americans without desperately needed food assistance. An Urban Institute analysis found over 22 million U.S. families stand to lose at least some SNAP benefits.

SNAP currently provides basic food assistance to more than 40 million Americans, including 16 million children, 8 million seniors, and 4 million adults with disabilities. The sweeping restrictions that are set to go into effect will impact everyone who relies on SNAP, restricting eligibility, reducing benefits, and increasing the burden on states that already struggle to operate an underfunded program.

Targeting Refugees: One provision in the reconciliation legislation (H.R. 1, or the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”) goes out of its way to target vulnerable newcomers. The bill completely excludes otherwise-eligible refugees and humanitarian entrants from eligibility for SNAP. The impacted refugee population includes resettled refugees and asylees who do not yet have green cards, TPS holders, humanitarian parolees, survivors of domestic violence, and others.

Urgent action is needed: Barring intervention from Congress, the impact of these cuts will be felt by our communities in the coming weeks and months. State governments are awaiting federal guidance right now on the first of many SNAP restrictions and changes, and in some cases they are preparing for special legislative sessions to try to find ways to fill in the gaps.

How to advocate with your members of Congress: The Restoring Food Security for American Families and Farmers Act is a soon-to-be-introduced bill that would reverse the harmful cuts to food assistance in the reconciliation bill. In addition, Congress is set to begin work this fall on the Farm Bill, a package of legislation that needs to be updated roughly every five years and is the centerpiece for federal food assistance programs, both in the US and overseas. Both pieces of legislation provide a critical opportunity to advocate for policies that protect and strengthen food security for families in need.

Below, sign up to contact your members of Congress and urge them to take action by supporting legislation to reverse devastating SNAP cuts and to refuse to move forward with a Farm Bill until all the hunger-related impacts of H.R. 1 are fully addressed. Find social media guidance and additional resources at the bottom of the page.

EMAIL YOUR TWO SENATORS AND ONE REPRESENTATIVE

AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Share this message with your elected officials on social media. See below for sample posts:

@[legislator]: Hunger is an affront to justice – it’s also a policy choice. I urge you to act immediately to address the impact of H.R. 1’s cuts to SNAP that will leave millions without needed food assistance.

@[legislator]: Everyone must have enough food to thrive. Pass the Restoring Food Security for American Families and Farmers Act

@[legislator]: We must heed God’s call to share our bread with the hungry. I urge you not to allow the Farm Bill to move forward until the devastating cuts to food assistance are addressed.

Additional Resources: