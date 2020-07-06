Take Action: Urge Your Members of Congress to Fight for Stranded Refugees as Trump Proposes to Expand Afrikaner-Only Resettlement

Miriam’s story: Miriam and her family fled persecution in the Democratic Republic of Congo and lived in a refugee camp for fifteen years as they proceeded through the lengthy U.S. refugee resettlement vetting and screening process. She gave birth in the middle of the process, and was advised by officials that adding her new son to the case would delay the family’s path to safety. Upon resettlement, Miriam immediately filed a Follow-to-Join family reunification application for her son, an application that has now been blocked by the refugee ban. Miriam’s lawyer asked the government about requesting an exception to the ban for Miriam’s now-nine-year-old son, and was told the exception process “was not for” him. Exceptions have been granted to over 6,000 white Afrikaners.



The United Nations projects a record 136 million people are displaced and stateless around the world. Over 100,000 refugees fleeing persecution in over 90 countries have been conditionally approved for resettlement but remain stranded in increasingly dangerous conditions by the ongoing refugee ban. These stranded refugees include:

Over 15,000 Iranians fleeing religious persecution in the Lautenberg Program pipeline .

Hundreds of Afghan allies still stuck on the Camp As Sayliyah base in Qatar after more than a year.

More than 650 Follow-to-Join family reunification cases – like Miriam’s – in which refugees in the U.S. remain separated from spouses and children.

Refugees with severe medical conditions, unaccompanied refugee children, and those fleeing the world’s most devastating emerging and protracted displacement crises.

On May 26, the Trump administration increased the refugee admissions ceiling by 10,000 to 17,500, but stated that all of the additional slots would be reserved for white Afrikaners.

Take action below to urge your elected leaders to fight for stranded refugees – and to hold the administration accountable for administering a refugee program that protects those most in need.

Template Email:



“My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I am urging you and your office to fight for refugees who remain stranded in the U.S. admissions pipeline due to the ongoing refugee ban.

The administration has increased the refugee ceiling by 10,000, yet is continuing to reserve all available slots exclusively for Afrikaners from South Africa. Tens of thousands of refugees who had been through years of vetting and screening and were approved for resettlement when Trump took office last year remain stranded. This includes:

Over 15,000 Iranians fleeing religious persecution in the Lautenberg Program pipeline .

Hundreds of Afghan allies still stuck on the Camp As Sayliyah base in Qatar after more than a year.

More than 650 Follow-to-Join family reunification cases in which refugees in the U.S. remain separated from spouses and children.

Refugees with severe medical conditions, unaccompanied refugee children, and those fleeing the world’s most devastating emerging and protracted displacement crises.

This is a moral failure. I urge you to use your voice and oversight capacity to restore protections for those most at risk overseas. Specifically, I urge you to:

Call for the inclusion of refugee populations like Lautenberg refugees in Iran fleeing religious persecution, Afghan evacuees stuck in Qatar, follow-to-join family reunification cases, and others in any refugee processing.



Condemn the exclusive resettlement of white people through the refugee program when so many others are in need. Lift up the stories of those who have been stranded in public and in any private engagements or consultations with State Department and DHS officials.



Ensure funding for accounts like the International Humanitarian Assistance account, the Migration and Refugee Assistance account, and the Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance account are used to support displaced people in need rather than used to facilitate deportations, repatriations, and “third country” removals.

Our community welcomes refugees, and I encourage you to do so as well.

Thank you,

[NAME]

Template Phone Script:

“My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I am urging you and your office to fight for stranded refugees.

The administration has increased the refugee ceiling by 10,000, yet is continuing to reserve all available slots exclusively for Afrikaners from South Africa.

The refugee ban continues to strand tens of thousands of refugees who had been through years of vetting and screening and were approved for resettlement when Trump took office last year, including:

Iranians fleeing religious persecution in the Lautenberg Program pipeline.

Afghan allies still stuck on the Camp As Sayliyah base in Qatar.

Follow-to-Join family reunification cases in which refugees in the U.S. remain separated from spouses and children.

Refugees with severe medical conditions, unaccompanied refugee children, and those fleeing the world’s most devastating emerging and protracted displacement crises.

This is a moral failure. I urge you to use your voice and oversight capacity to restore protections for those most at risk overseas. Our community welcomes refugees, and I encourage you to do so as well.

Thank you,

[NAME]

