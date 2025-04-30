Take Action: Urge Your Members of Congress to Defend Refugee Resettlement and Protect Federal Funding for Refugee Programs

The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) is under unprecedented threat, as is the humanitarian infrastructure serving forcibly displaced people worldwide and here in the U.S.

The indefinite refugee ban remains in place, blocking funding for resettlement agencies and stranding thousands of refugees without basic support. Resettlement offices around the country are struggling to stay open and serve vulnerable individuals who have already been resettled, relying on crucial Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) integration programs that still exist — for now — to do so. Overseas, steep cuts to humanitarian aid have placed already-vulnerable refugees in even greater insecurity and danger.

You can make a difference today. Members of Congress have begun negotiating a government spending bill for Fiscal Year 2026, which could decide the fate of many critical ORR programs and investments in overseas refugee support and processing. Congressman Juan Vargas (D-CA) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) are leading joint letters urging robust investments in key refugee programs to maintain support for displaced people and allow agencies like Church World Service to continue providing life-saving services to refugees, Afghan Special Immigrant Visas, asylees, humanitarian parolees, and others.

Take action below by urging your member of Congress to join Rep. Vargas’ letter and stand up for refugees.

EMAIL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE

On the right-hand side, you can send an email to your Member of Congress.

Sample Email: “My name is [insert name] and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge your office to join a Dear Colleague letter led by Rep. Juan Vargas (CA-52) to the Appropriations Committee that sustains vital investments in programs supporting refugees and displaced persons in Fiscal Year 2026.

As the bipartisan U.S. Refugee Admissions Program faces unprecedented attacks, Congress has a moral imperative to protect and sustain funding for domestic and international programs that help secure food, education, housing, and safety for people uprooted from their homes. Investing in refugee-serving accounts promotes global stability and strengthens welcoming communities across the United States.

The letter includes requests for:

$6.322 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services’ Refugee and Entrant Assistance (REA) account, which funds the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). ORR provides services including job training, English language classes, school-based support, and trauma-informed case management to newcomer populations including refugees, unaccompanied children, Special Immigrant Visa holders and others fleeing persecution.

$3.928 billion for the Department of State’s Migration and Refugee Assistance (MRA) account, which assists people fleeing life-threatening situations overseas and provides vital initial reception services to refugees who arrive in U.S. communities.

The letter also calls for needed authorization language to fortify existing programs against potential threats and to strengthen Congressional oversight to ensure the administration operates key programs in good faith.

It is imperative that our national leaders stand for refugee resettlement and support displaced people in our communities – not turn our backs on the world’s most vulnerable.

To join the letter, please reach out to Rep. Vargas’ office. Thank you.”

CALL YOUR MEMBER OF CONGRESS

Use the phone tool on the right-hand side to call your Member of Congress.

Sample Phone Script: “My name is [insert name] and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you to join Rep. Vargas’ letter that supports investments in key refugee accounts. The letter calls for robust funding and oversight language for the Office of Refugee Resettlement and Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration. These two entities play a vital role in the ongoing provision of lifesaving support to refugees and displaced persons.

[City/Town] benefits from a robust refugee resettlement program. We are a stronger country when we help people in need of safe harbor rebuild their lives. To join the letter, please reach out to Rep. Vargas’ office. Thank you.”

AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Share this message with your elected officials on social media.

Sample Posts:

.@[legislator] Keep America Welcoming. Refugee resettlement is a proud American legacy with bipartisan support.

.@[legislator] Urge the Trump administration to rescind the refugee resettlement ban and other executive actions targeting humanitarian aid and harming our asylum seeking and immigrant neighbors. #RefugeesWelcome

Additional Resources: