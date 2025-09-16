Take Action: Urge Your Members of Congress to Cosponsor the Neighbors Not Enemies Act and Prevent Future Human Rights Abuses

The Neighbors Not Enemies Act (S. 193/H.R. 630) would repeal the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 (AEA), a wartime law that allows the president to deport noncitizens from an “enemy nation.” The law’s most infamous use was during World War II, when over 30,000 Japanese, Italian, and German immigrants were detained and interned. Decades later, Presidents Reagan and Clinton issued national apologies and reparations to survivors.

In March, the Trump administration invoked the AEA to disappear more than 130 men to a mega-prison in El Salvador without due process. For months, their loved ones had no sign of life from their fathers, brothers, and friends. Since being returned to Venezuela in a prisoner exchange, the men have reported verbal, physical, sexual, and psychological abuse in the mega-prison, including beatings and sexual assault by guards.

While relieved they are no longer languishing in a prison notorious for torture, their safety is far from guaranteed. Many fled persecution in Venezuela – and the United States just delivered them back to danger.

More on the Alien Enemies Act: The Alien Enemies Act is the last remaining law of the Alien and Sedition Acts of 1798. It grants the president sweeping power to detain and deport immigrants based on nationality during declared war, invasion, or predatory incursion. The law applies to any immigrant regardless of length of residency, refugee status, or military service.

The Trump administration has weaponized the AEA to disappear immigrants under the guise of national security. Officials allege its invocation was necessary to deport Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members, but the vast majority of those disappeared have no ties to the gang or criminal records, and a federal appeals court found there is “no invasion or predatory incursion.” This use of the AEA abused its original purpose–and now, President Trump has even floated the idea of sending U.S. citizens to the mega-prison in El Salvador.

Now is the time to take action: Passing the Neighbors Not Enemies Act would prevent future presidents from detaining or deporting people without evidence or the chance to be heard in court. Urge your Members of Congress to cosponsor the Neighbors Not Enemies Act today to protect due process and prevent future human rights abuses.

Sample Email: "My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of community], I urge your office to cosponsor the Neighbors Not Enemies Act which defends against unchecked executive power and protects due process.

The Neighbors Not Enemies Act (S. 193/H.R. 630) would repeal the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 (AEA), a law that has been weaponized by the Trump administration to detain and disappear hundreds of immigrants without evidence of any wrongdoing or the chance to be heard in court. It grants the president sweeping power to detain and deport immigrants based on nationality during declared war, invasion, or predatory incursion and it applies to any immigrant regardless of length of residency, refugee status, or military service.

The administration alleges its invocation of the AEA is necessary to deport Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members, but the vast majority of the immigrants disappeared to a mega-prison in El Salvador had no connection to the gang or a criminal record.

This use of the AEA far exceeded its original purpose–and President Trump has even floated the idea of sending U.S. citizens to the Salvadoran mega-prison notorious for torture. Passing the Neighbors Not Enemies Act would prevent future presidents from detaining or deporting people without evidence or the chance to be heard in court.

I urge your office to cosponsor the Neighbors Not Enemies Act, to speak out against unbridled executive power, and to prevent future human rights abuses and unjust deportations without due process.

