TAKE ACTION: Urge Your Members of Congress & the Administration to Improve Access to Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness Program

The Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness (LRIF) program, enacted in December 2019, allows Liberian nationals who have been living in the United States since November 20, 2014 to apply for their green card and become Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs). This is the first piece of legislation in decades that creates a path to citizenship for undocumented community members. However, the deadline for individuals to apply for the program is quickly approaching on December 20, 2021 with mounting concerns that applications are being processed slowly and important information not reaching Liberian community members.

It is vital that we raise our voices and urge Members of Congress to weigh in with the administration to ensure all 10,000 Liberians are able to swiftly and efficiently access the program and continue to thrive in U.S. communities.

CONTACT YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

Click “Send Email” or “Call Me” on the right to contact your 2 Senators and 1 Representative!

Please make sure you personalize the text in brackets.

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and [as a person of faith/as a refugee/as an immigrant], I urge you to weigh in with the administration, specifically to the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), to ensure swift and efficient processing of applications to the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness (LRIF) program so that Liberians living in the U.S. can continue to live, work, and thrive in our communities. The LRIF program allows Liberians living in the U.S. since November 2014 to apply for lawful permanent residence and eventually become U.S. citizens. The deadline to apply for the program is fast approaching December 20, 2021, and many individuals are encountering slow processing times and barriers in accessing the program, including insufficient outreach to Liberian community members. I urge you to do everything in your power to ensure our Liberian neighbors are able to swiftly and efficiently access the program. Thank you for your work.”

Amplify on Social Media: Share this message with the administration and your Senators & Representatives on social media! You can find sample posts below and additional posts and graphics in this toolkit by African Communities Together and UndocuBlack Network. More sample tweets are available here.

LRIF stands for Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness, an adjustment of status program for Liberians that expires in December 2021. Why won’t @USCIS speed up processing applications? For more info: bit.ly/LRIFinfo #LiberateLRIF

The Biden Admin ran and won on a racial justice platform. So why are they leaving Liberians eligible for LRIF behind? @USCIS must do better by Black immigrants. For more info: bit.ly/LRIFinfo #LiberateLRIF

Many Liberians are already known to @USCIS @SecMayorkas through TPS and DED. Why make applying for LRIF more difficult? Correct course, remove the obstacles, and make LRIF a success. For more info: bit.ly/LRIFinfo #LiberateLRIF .

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!