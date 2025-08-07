Take Action: Urge Your Member of Congress to Support Refugees this August Recess

Senators and Members of Congress are back home for “August recess,” a period when they hold town halls, attend public events, and listen to their constituents. Until September 3, you have the opportunity to meet with your representatives at home and make your voice heard in support of refugees and immigrants in your community.

Today, tens of thousands of refugees have been left stranded overseas due to the Trump administration’s refugee ban. Church World Service continues to fight for their resettlement in the United States through litigation and advocacy.

A few refugees have entered the U.S. as exceptions to the ban, and resettlement agencies like CWS have reopened services to them and others eligible for refugee support like Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders. However, the passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” is set to cut off refugees and other humanitarian entrants from food assistance (SNAP), Medicaid, Medicare, CHIP, and Affordable Care Act coverage. Simultaneously, many humanitarian arrivals have been swept up in an indiscriminate and draconian enforcement system.

There are many ways you can take action this August. To find a town hall, a list of sample questions, and policy asks, check out CWS’ Recess Advocacy Guide! Below, you can also easily contact your Members of Congress to supplement your in-district advocacy.

EMAIL YOUR TWO SENATORS AND ONE REPRESENTATIVE

My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City, State], I urge your office to stand up for immigrants and refugees. Specifically, I ask that your office:

Urge the Trump administration to fully restore the refugee resettlement program and sign a Presidential Determination on refugee admissions for FY 2026 that is responsive to global need. These actions must include rebooking travel for thousands of refugees who have had their flights canceled. Refugee resettlement brings huge social and economic benefits to our communities and makes our country stronger, safer, and more prosperous. The Refugee Act of 1980 requires the administration to meaningfully consult with Congress on refugee admissions before issuance of a Presidential Determination, making congressional support for the program particularly timely.

Stand up for refugees and newcomers in upcoming congressional funding and legislative deliberations. Call for the renewal of contracts for unaccompanied children programs and legal support. Support funding for key spending accounts (such as the Migration and Refugee Assistance and Refugee and Entrant Assistance accounts) and include clear authorizing and appropriations language dictating how that funding should be used for processing and welcome services that best serve refugees, newcomers, and the communities that welcome them.

Hold the administration accountable for upholding U.S. and international laws that protect people fleeing persecution and violence. Conduct oversight of immigration detention centers, visit refugee resettlement offices in your community, and speak out on ongoing violations of the Refugee Act of 1980 and Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA).

Cosponsor pro-immigrant and pro-refugee legislation. Bills like the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act ( H.R. 1061 / S.455 ), the NO BAN Act ( H.R. 294 / S.398 ), and t he Neighbors Not Enemies Act ( H.R. 630 / S. 193 ) protect immigrants and refugees.

My community stands with refugees, newcomers, and other marginalized communities – and I urge you to do the same so that everyone in our state can thrive.

CALL YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

Sample Phone Script: “My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City, State] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge your office to stand up for refugees and immigrants.

Please urge the Trump administration to fully restore the refugee resettlement program, sign a strong Presidential Determination for Fiscal Year 2026, and rebook canceled refugee travel.

I also ask that you publicly show support for the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and the CARE office and listen to stories from those affected in our state.

In budget negotiations, please support robust funding for refugee programs, renew unaccompanied children and legal aid funding, and cosponsor key pro-refugee bills like the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act and Neighbors Not Enemies Act.

My community stands with refugees—and I urge you to do the same.

Thank you.”

AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

@[legislator]: We are stronger with refugees. The time to save refugee resettlement is now! #DefendRefuge

@[legislator]: Keep America Welcoming. Our communities are stronger when we stand with our new neighbors. #RefugeesWelcome #ImmigrantsWelcome

@[legislator]: More than 300 bipartisan state and local elected officials are calling for the restart of the U.S. refugee resettlement program. Join them in telling @POTUS @SecRubio #NoRefugeeBan! https://defendrefuge.org/

