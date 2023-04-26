TAKE ACTION: Urge the Florida Legislator to Reject SB 1718 and HB 1617

Right now, bills SB 1718 and HB 1617 are making their way through the Florida Legislator. This immoral, discriminatory and anti-immigrant legislation would criminalize those who transport undocumented individuals as well as un-inspected minors into the state of Florida. Additionally, this legislation would interfere with immigrants receiving urgent medical care, as well as prevent DACA recipients from obtaining a license to practice law in Florida.

It is critical that we urge the Florida Legislature to reject SB 1718 and HB 1617 and protect vulnerable populations and their service providers.

Contact Your State Elected Leaders Today!

You can contact your elected leaders on the right hand side.

Sample Email/Script: “I’m your constituent from [city/town] and [a faith leader/refugee leader/community member]. I urge you to reject SB 1718 and HB 1617 and any other efforts that harm vulnerable populations. This legislation will create additional insurmountable barriers for immigrants to provide for their families, harm businesses, and invade the privacy of Medicaid patients and risk their health.

Additionally, Florida is home to 40,000 undocumented students enrolled in higher education. The proposed legislation would limit the ability of DACA recipients and other students with work authorization to reach their full career potential by preventing them from practicing law in the state, including many who are already planning on pursuing a legal education.

This legislation will be extremely harmful to those seeking safety and protection in the state of Florida. I urge you to reject any and all immoral anti-immigrant bills that harm our community. My community welcomes all families seeking safety, and I urge you to do the same. Thank you.”

Take Additional Actions!

Faith Leaders: Faith leaders are invited to sign this letter, urging the Legislature to reject SB 1718 and HB1617, by Thursday, April 27th COB.

Resources:

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!