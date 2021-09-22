TAKE ACTION: Urge the Biden Administration to Stop Expulsions of Haitians and Restore Asylum

This week, the Biden administration began ramping up deportation and expulsion flights of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers using the unlawful and immoral Title 42 policy – a policy started under the Trump administration and continuously misused by the Biden administration. Haiti is enduring compounding political and environmental conditions including the recent catastrophic 7.2 magnitude earthquake, political unrest, and rampant human rights abuses. Though the Biden administration recognized these conditions by re-designating and extending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti in May 2021, the administration is continuing mass expulsions of Haitians. Additionally, earlier this week, disturbing photos circulated showing inhumane treatment of Haitian migrants at the hands of Border Patrol officers at the U.S. southern border.

It is vital that we speak out against the cruel treatment of Haitians and urge the administration to welcome people with dignity by immediately ending the use of the illegal and immoral Title 42 policy and restore asylum protections, urgently halt all deportation flights and expulsions to Haiti, provide Haitians with the opportunity for humanitarian protection, and hold CBP – an agency ripe with abuse – accountable for its abuses against Haitian migrants.

Click “Send Email” on the right to Contact Your 2 Senators and 1 Representative

You will be able to send an email or receive a phone call that connects you to your Members of Congress. Please make sure to insert your city/town in the highlighted portion.

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and I urge you to tell the administration to immediately stop deportation and expulsion flights to Haiti and end the immoral and unlawful Title 42 policy that’s expelling thousands of Haitian and other asylum-seeking families and adults; and instead, restore asylum protections and provide Haitians with the opportunity for humanitarian protection. DHS has expelled hundreds of individuals by plane to Haiti, some in shackles and many without being told where they are being taken, while the country is enduring twin humanitarian and political crises following a major earthquake in August 2021 and the assassination of the president in July 2021. It is unthinkable that the administration would forcibly return Haitians despite extreme conditions in Haiti exacerbated by political upheaval, conflict, and natural disasters, which the administration recognized by re-designating and extending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti in May.

Additionally, earlier this week, disturbing photos circulated showing inhumane and cruel treatment of Haitians by Border Patrol officers at the U.S. southern border. These photos are deeply distressing and require a full investigation and accountability of CBP officers. I urge you to tell the administration to welcome all people with dignity. My community welcomes asylum seekers and immigrants, and I urge you to do the same.”

Amplify on Social Media: Share this message with your Senators & Representatives and tag administration officials. Use the sample tweets below and the sample social in this digital week of action toolkit and this social toolkit.

Haitian families are at our doorstep asking for safety and our government is slamming the door shut. Instead of welcoming them as legally and morally obligated, the Biden admin is using Title 42 policy to send them back to danger. #StopDeportationFlights

.@CBP agents on horses are running after Haitians in Del Rio with lariats. Why? Because they are seeking asylum. @Secmayorkas, @potus, seeking asylum is legal! Stop all expulsion flights now. #ImmigrationIsABlackIssue

.@POTUS assured us that he would stand with Haitians and halt deportations to Haiti. This weekend he RAMPED up deportations of children and families. #StopDeportationFlights and #WelcomeWithDignity

.@POTUS and @SecMayorkas are breaking promises to create a just and humane immigration system. Tell the Biden admin to reverse course and #StopDeportationFlights immediately. #WelcomeWithDignity

Additional Resources:

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!