TAKE ACTION: Urge the Biden Administration & Congress to Protect Cameroonians Seeking Safety and Refuge

As Cameroon faces three separate humanitarian crises affecting nearly all of the country’s regions and ongoing armed conflict continues, safe return to the country is impossible. Due to the deadly conflicts involving the government, Anglophone separatists, and Boko Haram, a terrorist group based near the Cameroon-Nigeria border, an estimated 4.4 million people in Cameroon are in need of humanitarian assistance. Over 1 million people were internally displaced in Cameroon and another 67,000 Cameroonian refugees were displaced in Nigeria. As many Cameroonians flee the country seeking protection, they are confronting additional unjust and racist treatment in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody warranting numerous formal complaints. Reports have indicated that Cameroonians deported from the U.S. face arbitrary detention and abuse in Cameroon.

It is vital that the Biden administration urgently designate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Cameroon, end inhumane detention and deportation of Cameroonians, redress harm and establish humanitarian parole for those unjustly deported, provide holistic legal, post-release services so that Cameroonians in the U.S. may thrive, and build international solidarity and center the issues faced by Black migrants. Members of Congress must hold the Biden administration accountable to prioritize the freedom and dignity of Cameroonians.

CONTACT YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

Click “Send Email” on the right to contact your 2 Senators and 1 Representative!

Please make sure you personalize the text in brackets.

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and I urge you to tell the Biden administration to immediately secure the designation of Temporary Protected Status (“TPS”) or Deferred Enforced Departure (“DED”) to win protections and security for the 40,000+ Cameroonians currently living in the U.S. [by cosponsoring the Cameroon TPS Act of 2021 introduced by Rep. Lofgren and Rep. Johnson].

Cameroon is currently facing three separate humanitarian crises and ongoing armed conflict, making safe return to the country impossible. As of September 2021, over 1 million people were internally displaced in Cameroon with an additional 4.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in the country. As Cameroonians flee the country seeking refuge, the Biden administration must end the inhumane detention and deportation of Cameroonians, redress harm, and establish humanitarian parole for those Cameroonians who were wrongfully and unjustly deported. It is vital that Cameroonians also receive holistic, legal post-release services. Additionally, any affected individuals involved in filing formal complaints against ICE should be protected from deportation in order to remain available to participate in ongoing investigations by the United States government. My community stands in solidarity with all Black immigrants, and I urge you to do the same.”

Amplify on Social Media: Share this message with your Senators & Representatives and tag administration officials. Use the sample tweets below and the sample social in this digital action:

#TPS4Cameroon would provide life-saving protection to the 40,000+ Cameroonians who, if deported, would be at imminent risk of harm or death. Multiple humanitarian crises, characterized by extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detention, and torture make safe return to Cameroon impossible. #CameroonTPSAct2021 #DefendBlackMigrants

The humanitarian situation in Cameroon is dire, characterized by rampant human rights abuses including: 🚨Extrajudicial killings 🚨Arbitrary detention 🚨Torture 🚨Targeted violence against women, children, and LGBTQ+ people



Safe return to Cameroon is impossible. We demand TPS for Cameroon now! #CameroonTPSAct2021

@POTUS, @VP, @Src_Mayorkas, we demand #TPSforCameroon now! Thank you @RepZoeLofgren and @RepHankJohnson for recognizing that the 40,000+ Cameroonians currently in the US are urgently in need of protection from deportation!

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!