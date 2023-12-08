TAKE ACTION: Urge the Biden Administration and Congress to Reject Extreme, Anti-Asylum Provisions Amid Ongoing Funding Negotiations

According to a December 7 report, the White House is considering supporting a legislative deal that would pair funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan with permanent and harmful restrictions on the U.S. asylum system.

The asylum policies under consideration include the heightening of the credible fear standard, the codification of an asylum “transit” ban, a numerical “cap” on asylum protections, and the dramatic and nationwide expansion of expedited removal. These are extreme, anti-immigrant, anti-family provisions that violate international law and have little to do with border management. Provisions like these would tarnish any funding deal of which they are a part and should be categorically rejected.

Asylum seekers’ lives should never be used as a political bargaining tool.

As negotiations continue in the coming days, join us in calling on the Biden administration and Congress to reject extreme, anti-immigrant, anti-family provisions that would undermine pathways to protection for those fleeing violence and persecution and to instead support needed measures to uphold our nation’s legacy of welcome. Here are three ways you can take action.

1. CALL THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO PUSH BACK AGAINST HARMFUL ASYLUM RESTRICTIONS

On the right-hand side, you will have the option to call the White House by selecting the “phone” icon. You can also reach the Biden Administration directly by calling 202-318-7887.

Sample Script: “My name is [insert name], and as a person from [City, State] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I am deeply concerned about reports that this administration is negotiating with Congress to trade away rights and protections of vulnerable asylum seekers.

In ongoing negotiations and in public statements, I urge you to oppose anti-immigrant, anti-family asylum proposals such as the expansion of expedited removal, a heightened credible fear standard, the codification of an asylum “transit” or “entry” ban, and the establishment of a numerical cap on asylum protections. It is imperative that you oppose these reckless and extreme restrictions that violate our nation’s core values.

These alarming proposals are clear violations of American values and have little to do with effective border management. Trading access to protection for vulnerable asylum seekers in order to move forward unrelated funding legislation is short-sighted and indefensible.

Rather than permanently embed anti-immigrant, anti-family provisions in our nation’s laws, your administration should support efforts to replenish lifesaving refugee accounts, restore access to services for arriving Afghan and Ukrainians, and pass legislation to permanently protect Afghans at risk. Pathways to protection for the most vulnerable among us are a bedrock of American society and international law, and must never be traded away for the sake of political expediency.

Thank you.”

2. CONTACT YOUR TWO SENATORS AND ONE REPRESENTATIVE TODAY!

On the right-hand side, you can send an email to your Members of Congress.

Sample Email: “My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you to categorically reject the inclusion of anti-asylum restrictions in ongoing negotiations around a supplemental spending bill. It is imperative that you oppose these reckless and extreme restrictions that violate our nation’s core values.

As Congress negotiates a supplemental spending package and other must-pass legislation, I urge you to:

Oppose the inclusion of permanent and harmful asylum restrictions reportedly under recent consideration. I urge you to reject policies like a heightened credible fear standard, the codification of an asylum transit ban, a numerical cap on asylum protections, or expanded expedited removals in ongoing spending negotiations. These provisions violate international law, do little to effectively manage the border, and succeed only in trading away pathways to protection for the most vulnerable.

Reject any provisions drawn from the extreme, anti-immigrant Secure the Border Act (H.R. 2). The provisions in H.R. 2 would eviscerate key pathways to protection like asylum and humanitarian parole and would prevent welcoming communities from serving the most vulnerable. The bill is not in keeping with our long legacy of welcome and should play no part in bipartisan negotiations around federal funding and foreign aid and assistance.

Support provisions that address the challenges we face and expand our capacity to welcome with dignity. I urge you to support efforts to replenish lifesaving refugee accounts, restore access to services for arriving Afghans and Ukrainians, and pass legislation to permanently protect Afghans at risk.

Trading access to protection for vulnerable asylum seekers in order to move forward unrelated funding legislation is short-sighted and indefensible. Pathways to protection for the most vulnerable among us are a bedrock of American society and international law, and must never be traded away for the sake of political expediency. Thank you.”

3. AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Share this message with President Biden on social media! See below for sample social media posts.

@POTUS: The restrictions on asylum that your administration is considering:

– Violate international law

– Disproportionately harm Black and Brown asylum seekers

– Return asylum seekers to danger & persecution

@POTUS: People are not political pawns. Basic human rights are not chips to be traded. The Biden administration must commit to protecting the rights of those seeking safety at our borders.

@POTUS: Don’t trade away the human rights of migrants for the sake of political expediency.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Analysis of Asylum Proposals

Policy Asks and Analysis