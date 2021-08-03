Take Action: Urge the Administration to Expand Refugee Protections for Afghans Fleeing Violence and Persecution

On August 2nd, the State Department announced a Priority 2 (P-2) designation granting U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) access for certain Afghan refugees and their family members. This type of direct access program is designated for groups of special humanitarian concern to the United States in need of protection and resettlement. As the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, attacks from the Taliban on Afghan nationals who supported the U.S. mission have increased, and violence against Afghan women and children is at an all-time high. It is critical that the Biden administration urgently expands access to the U.S. resettlement program to provide refuge for Afghans fleeing violence and persecution. It is imperative that we contact our national elected leaders and hold the administration accountable.

Tell Congress to Urge the Administration to Expand and Expedite Access to the U.S. Resettlement Program for Afghan Refugees

Click here to contact your 2 Senators and 1 Representative.

Make sure to personalize in text brackets.

Sample Email: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN] and [as a person of faith / refugee], I urge you to call on the administration to expand and expedite life-saving refugee protections for Afghans fleeing violence and persecution. It is imperative that as the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the administration expands and expedites access to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) by increasing “Priority 1” referrals of Afghan refugees to USRAP, urgently implements the “Priority 2” direct access program for groups of Afghans of special humanitarian concern to the United States (with both in-country and third country processing) which was announced on August 2nd, and surges adjudication and processing resources to assist these refugees. These pathways should include, at minimum, family members of U.S. government employees, U.S. government employees not covered by the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program, and other at-risk populations such as activists, journalists, religious and ethnic minorities, and humanitarian workers.

It is equally important that the administration simultaneously and urgently evacuate all Afghan allies, and their loved ones, who assisted the U.S. mission in Afghanistan to U.S. territory. We welcome the news that the U.S. government is evacuating approximately 2,500 Afghan allies and their family members to Fort Lee, Virginia to complete security screening and immigration processing — but it is a small first step. It is vital that all of our Afghan allies (18,000 plus about 53,000 family members) be flown to U.S. territory and have their immigration applications expeditiously completed as well. The U.S. has done this before, and we must do it now.”

Amplify on Social Media: Share this message on social media using the sample social below, this graphic, and tagging the targets listed below.

Accounts to tag: @StatePRM @WHNSC @SecBlinken @WhiteHouse

We call on you @StatePRM @WHNSC @SecBlinken @WhiteHouse to work with @POTUS to #SaveOurAfghanAllies and protect those who protected us. It’s time to honor our commitments and support P1 referrals & P2 pathways! The U.S. welcomed its first flight of #AfghanAllies – but this is only a small first step. We must #EvacuateNow the 18,000+ Afghans who risked their lives to help the U.S. @StatePRM @WHNSC @SecBlinken @WhiteHouse @POTUS, it’s time to #KeepOurPromise. 📢Calling all lawmakers! The time to expand & expedite refugee protections for our #AfghanAllies is NOW. Our allies have served alongside US troops, working as translators, drivers, engineers & more. @StatePRM @WHNSC @SecBlinken @WhiteHouse @POTUS, we must honor our commitment. Congress, it’s time to support our #AfghanAllies by: ✅Expediting referrals & creating new pathways

✅Supporting those particularly at risk of persecution Our job is not done until we #EvacuateNow all 18,000+ #SIVs who are in danger. We must protect ALL👏OF👏THEM Only saving 2,500 #AfghanAllies turns our backs on the commitment we made to those who risked their lives to help U.S. troops. @POTUS, we must #KeepOurPromise.

Additional Resources:

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!