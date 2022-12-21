Take Action: Urge Members of Congress to Become Original Cosponsors of the Refugee Protection Act of 2022

Today, we are facing the worst refugee crisis in recorded history with 100 million displaced people in the world, including more than 32.5 million refugees. Resettlement is the last resort for all refugees, and here in the United States, refugee resettlement is a longstanding, life-saving American tradition that welcomes the most vulnerable refugees who bring their innovative skills, diverse cultures, and dedicated work ethic to their new communities. In the midst of today’s global refugee crisis, now is the time to renew this commitment by supporting legislation that restores asylum protections and strengthens the U.S. resettlement program to meet the needs of refugees and the communities that welcome them.

Congress is planning to re-introduce the Refugee Protection Act, legislation that provides a comprehensive blueprint to restore the United States as a beacon of hope for those who suffer from persecution by bolstering the U.S. resettlement program and restoring and expanding protections for refugees and asylum seekers. It is critical that we urgently call upon Members of Congress to become original cosponsors of the Refugee Protection Act of 2022 before it’s introduced on Thursday, December 22nd.

Contact Your Members of Congress!

On the right-hand side, you can send an email that connects you to your 2 Senators and 1 Representative.

Sample Email/Script: “I’m your constituent from [city/town], and [as a faith leader/refugee leader/community member], I urge you to become an original cosponsor of the Refugee Protection Act of 2022 before it is re-introduced on Thursday, December 22nd. The Refugee Protection Act is a comprehensive blueprint for restoring and strengthening the U.S. resettlement program and our nation’s asylum system. This legislation builds upon the Refugee Protection Act of 2019, and its previous iterations in 2011, 2013, and 2016, and includes several critical updates to bolster the systems in place to welcome those seeking protection from persecution and violence.

To join as an original cosponsors, please email Rajiv_Venkataramanan@judiciary-dem.senate.gov with Senator Leahy or Julie.Rheinstrom@mail.house.gov with Representative Lofgren as soon as possible. Here is the one-pager – https://bit.ly/RPAOnePager – and section by section – https://bit.ly/RPASectionbySection.

The Refugee Protection Act of 2022 would facilitate family reunification, invest in refugee leadership development, create innovative programs to improve cultural and work orientation, English language, and access to education, and health and wellbeing, strengthen overseas refugee processing, ensure refugees arrive in the United States as lawful permanent residents, set a minimum refugee admissions goal of 125,000, and increase congressional oversight over the administration’s operations of the resettlement program.

The Refugee Protection Act of 2022 would further prevent the administration from circumventing legal obligations to asylum seekers, such as reviving the failed and inhumane Migrant Protection Protocols or misusing public health authority to block or expel asylum seekers. It would also improve work authorization processing for asylum seekers to ensure they are able to support themselves and their families.

The RPA is a critical piece of legislation that would not only modernize and strengthen the U.S. resettlement program and restore asylum protections but also invest in U.S. leadership for refugees and asylum seekers. Let us reflect the best of our nation by extending hospitality and leading by example so that other nations do the same. My community welcomes all people seeking protection and I urge you to do the same. Thank you.”

Amplify on Social Media: Amplify this message on social media using the sample social posts below and these graphics:

The world is facing the worst refugee crisis in recorded history, with more than 100M people forced from their homes. That’s why it’s important for Congress to become original cosponsors of the Refugee Protection Act before it’s introduced! We must help our new refugee neighbors.

Our nation has a long history of welcoming refugees and asylum seekers. We must continue to meet the needs of our new neighbors and the communities that welcome them. Congress: become original cosponsors of the Refugee Protection Act before it’s introduced & support our nation’s legacy!

Refugees are an integral thread in the fabric of our nation. They start businesses and greatly contribute to the communities that welcome them. Congress, become original cosponsors of the Refugee Protection Act to help support our neighbors and communities that welcome refugees.

Resources: