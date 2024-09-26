TAKE ACTION: Urge Governor Newsom to Expand Needed Services for California Refugees and the Communities that Welcome Them

The California State Legislature recently passed vital legislation that would expand needed support and services for refugees and the California communities that welcome them. The bill has arrived on Governor Newsom’s desk, where he has until Monday, September 30th to decide whether to sign it into law or issue a veto.

Senate Bill 85 – Immigration: Case Management and Social Services aims to utilize state funds to provide an additional 90 days of case management for refugees beyond the initial 90 days of federally-funded case management currently available to them. More days of case management creates more opportunities for refugees to launch their careers, receive mental health support, access economic self-sufficiency, strengthen their English language skills, and build strong ties to California communities.

While this crucial legislation received unanimous support on final passage in both the California Senate and Assembly, there is no guarantee that Governor Newsom will sign it. The Governor has vetoed several other bills this session, including most recently legislation to expand opportunities for undocumented students.

Join us in urging Governor Newsom to sign SB 85 – Immigration: Case Management and Social Services to strengthen our communities by ensuring that California refugees have the resources they need to thrive.

Here are two ways to take action:

2. Email Governor Newsom

On the right-hand side, you can send an email to Governor Newsom

Sample email script: My name is [insert name] and as your constituent from [insert city/town] I urge you to sign SB 85 (Weiner) – Immigration: Case Management and Social Services, which would double the duration of case management support available to arriving refugees from 90 days to 180 days. Increasing the length of case management eligibility for refugees is an investment in the success of new arrivals and the employers, neighborhoods, and local economies that form the bedrock of our California communities.

California is among the top states for receiving refugees through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. In Fiscal Year 2024, the state has already resettled over 6,000 refugees. Currently, the federal government provides an initial 90 days of case management for most refugees as they work to grow roots in their new communities. However, building a life in a new country is a complex and extensive process that often takes longer than the allotted 90-day period during which refugees are typically eligible for case management.

Senate Bill 85, as amended and upon appropriation, would create an additional 90 days of state funded case management for refugees under the Reception and Placement Program. The bill received unanimous support on final passage in both the Senate and the Assembly.

Investments in refugees are investments in California’s communities and economy. A recent study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human services found that over a 15-year period, refugees and asylees had a net positive fiscal impact of nearly $124 billion on the U.S. economy.

Extended case management is known to have significant benefits for arriving refugees. According to a study conducted by the International Rescue Committee, refugees who received additional days of case management reported having better health outcomes, greater economic well-being, and a stronger sense of safety and social inclusion. Compared to refugees resettled in states without extended case management, refugees who resettled in states with extended case management also reported higher household incomes.

I urge you to sign SB 85 (Weiner) – Immigration: Case Management and Social Services to help refugees and the communities that welcome them thrive. Thank you.

2. Post on Social Media

See below for sample posts

@GavinNewsom Increasing the length of refugee case management = increasing our communities’ flourishing. Sign SB 85 – Immigration: Case Management and Social Services.

@GavinNewsom: When refugees thrive, our communities thrive. Sign SB 85 – Immigration: Case Management and Social Services.

@GavinNewsom: California must invest in refugees. It’s the right thing to do and the fiscally responsible choice. I urge you to sign SB 85 – Immigration: Case Management and Social Services.

