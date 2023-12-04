TAKE ACTION: Urge Congress to Welcome Refugees & Support Newcomers, Reject Harmful Anti-Asylum Restrictions during End-Of-Year Legislative Negotiations

As we near the end of the year, we are entering a particularly important time for advocacy efforts on behalf of refugees and newcomers. The House and Senate have just weeks left before the December in-district period (“recess”) when they leave town, and negotiations are ramping up regarding a potential emergency supplemental funding package, full-year funding (“appropriations”) bills, and other pieces of “must-pass” legislation like the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

During this critical period, join us in calling on Congress to include Afghan Adjustment legislation, the reauthorization of essential benefits for Ukrainian and Afghan parolees, and robust funding for programs that welcome refugees in any and all of the end-of-year legislative negotiations – and reject the inclusion of harmful anti-asylum restrictions reportedly under consideration that would undermine pathways to protection for those fleeing violence and persecution.

Afghan Adjustment: Two and a half years since the fall of Kabul and the evacuation of over 76,000 Afghans allies paroled into the U.S. with temporary parole, the majority of evacuees remain in legal limbo without any clear path to permanent status. There is significant bipartisan support for legislation like the Afghan Adjustment Act (S. 2327 / H.R. 4627), which would provide a pathway to permanent status for Afghans with humanitarian parole and improve and expand upon ongoing efforts to protect those left behind and in danger in Afghanistan and nearby countries like Pakistan. On November 15, the prospects for Afghan Adjustment cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate, opening up a door for it to be included in the annual NDAA.

Ukrainian and Afghan Access to Resettlement Benefits: In recent short-term funding extensions – “Continuing Resolutions” – Congress has excluded extending needed resettlement and integration services for certain Ukrainians and Afghans who arrive under humanitarian parole after September 30, 2023. In the months since, thousands of vulnerable arrivals have been suddenly cut off from critical refugee and mainstream benefits, such as healthcare and food assistance, putting those we have pledged to protect at risk. In a supplemental appropriations bill or other end-of-year legislation, Congress can right this wrong by including retroactive authorization language extending access to benefits to arriving Ukrainians and Afghans.

Funding to Expand Our Capacity to Welcome: While an unprecedented 110+ million people displaced around the world, funding accounts that support refugee resettlement and welcoming communities are running dangerously low. The Biden administration has requested robust funds for key accounts like the Refugee and Entrant Assistance (REA) account, the Migration and Refugee Assistance (MRA) account, and the International Disaster Assistance (IDA) account, and there is an opportunity to include funding for these accounts amid ongoing negotiations around an emergency supplemental funding bill.

Efforts to Undermine the Right to Asylum: On November 6, Senate Republicans proposed including a series of harsh anti-asylum, anti-humanitarian parole restrictions in ongoing funding negotiations. There have been multiple reports that a bipartisan group of Senators are attempting to trade humanitarian assistance and military funding for Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel in exchange for harmful policies that would threaten the lives of asylum seekers. The policies in question would violate international law and are largely drawn from the anti-immigrant, anti-family Secure the Border Act (H.R. 2). They would tarnish any deal they are a part of and should be categorically rejected.

Join us in calling on Congress to support needed legislation and funding to honor our commitments to those fleeing danger while rejecting attempts to trade support for certain populations in exchange for severe anti-asylum restrictions at the border. All U.S. Representatives and U.S. Senators are targets, but it is particularly important to advocate with members of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees and those involved in ongoing Senate border discussions (including Senators Michael Bennet of Colorado, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina).

CONTACT YOUR TWO SENATORS AND ONE REPRESENTATIVE TODAY!

On the right-hand side, you can send an email to your Members of Congress.

Sample Script/Email: “My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you to welcome refugees and support newcomers in upcoming end-of-year legislative negotiations while categorically rejecting anti-asylum restrictions or any efforts to trade the rights and protections of one vulnerable population in exchange for assistance to another.

Specifically, as Congress negotiates a supplemental spending package, the NDAA, and other must-pass legislation, I urge you to:

Support the inclusion and passage of bipartisan Afghan Adjustment legislation (like provisions contained in S. 2327 / H.R. 4627 ) , which would live up to our promises to evacuated Afghan allies and those left behind by providing a clear path to permanent status for those who remain in legal limbo and bolstering ongoing evacuation efforts.

Include retroactive authorization language that supports those fleeing Ukraine and Afghanistan who have suddenly been cut off from services . I urge you to support language included in the supplemental request that extends access to certain Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) benefits for Ukrainians arriving after September 30th via humanitarian parole, including those entering through the Uniting for Ukraine program. I further urge you to retroactively authorize Afghan humanitarian parolees who arrive after September 30th to be eligible for full refugee resettlement benefits. See more refugee funding context and asks here: https://cwsglobal.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/11.14-Refugee-Accounts-Organizational-Sign-On.pdf

Replenish funding for key refugee accounts and prevent historic cuts to programs that support welcoming communities. With record forced displacement around the world, programs and communities supporting newcomers are in dire need of additional support. In a potential emergency supplemental, I urge you to support an additional $2.334 billion for the Refugee and Entrant Assistance Account, $4.345 billion for the Migration and Refugee Assistance account, and $5.655 billion for the International Disaster Assistance Account (IDA), as included in the President’s October supplemental request. For full funding recommendations see https://bit.ly/FY24RefugeePrioritiesNovember2023 .

Rejecting all efforts to undermine asylum or trade away pathways to humanitarian protection. I urge you to oppose the inclusion of any asylum restrictions in a supplemental funding bill, including alterations to the credible fear standard, codification of an asylum transit or entry ban, and any provisions drawn from the anti-immigrant, anti-family Secure the Border Act (H.R. 2). These policies would tarnish any deal they are a part of and I do not support exchanging harmful policies for even the needed reforms listed above.

As Congress simultaneously writes spending bills that fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, following the January 19th and February 2nd deadlines, I urge you to provide robust funds for accounts under the LHHS, SFOPS, and DHS subcommittees, as well as important oversight language. Welcoming newcomers is part of what makes this country and our community strong. Thank you.”

AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Share this message with national leaders on social media! See below for sample social media posts.

@legislator: Recent asylum-related budget pro posals in Congress:

– Violate international law

– Disproportionately harm Black and Brown asylum seekers

– Return asylum seekers to danger & persecution

Urge @POTUS to reject these proposals and #RestoreAsylum

posals in Congress: Disproportionately harm Black and Brown asylum seekers Return asylum seekers to danger & persecution Urge @POTUS to reject these proposals and #RestoreAsylum Our nation has a moral responsibility to protect and support at-risk Afghans. It’s long past time for Congress to pass #AfghanAdjustment

@legislator it’s a fact: Refugees make our communities strong. It is critical for Congress to invest in welcoming programs that allow newcomers to integrate and thrive. #RefugeesWelcome

@legislator Three ways you can invest in our capacity to welcome:

– Support overseas refugee assistance accounts

– Support funding for the Office of Refugee Resettlement

– Reauthorize benefits for Afghans and Ukrainians

@legislator The billions of dollars Congress gives to ICE and CBP enforcement should instead be directed towards programs that welcome the newcomer and accompany the vulnerable!

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Afghan Adjustment

Analysis of Asylum Proposals

Ukrainian and Afghan Benefits Reauthorization

Refugee Funding

Policy Asks and Analysis

Press Statements and Social Media