Take Action: Urge Congress to Swiftly Pass the Bipartisan Afghan Adjustment Act

Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, more than 75,000 at-risk Afghans were welcomed into the United States via “humanitarian parole,” a temporary immigration status typically only granted for 1 or 2 years to provide safety for people under threat. Given the temporary nature of parole, tens of thousands of the relocated Afghan men, women, and children resettled in the U.S. have been navigating complex legal issues to find lasting protection in the U.S.

On August 9th, we celebrated the bicameral introduction of the Afghan Adjustment Act, bipartisan legislation that provides a roadmap to permanent status for Afghans and ensures they can apply to become lawful permanent residents. Now is an important time to urge Members of Congress to swiftly pass this legislation in September when they return from the congressional recess period, so Afghans have a permanent path forward as they build lives in safety in the United States.

We also know that countless vulnerable Afghans were left behind, at risk of violence and persecution. The administration has a moral obligation to establish safe pathways out of Afghanistan, a process to equitably and efficiently welcome Afghans, who are still in Afghanistan or in other host countries, to the U.S., and expand and expedite access to life-saving refugee and SIV protections. Join us in urging Congress to take action!

Tell your Members of Congress to Support and Pass an Afghan Adjustment Act

On the right-hand side, click “Send Email” or “Call Me” to contact your 2 Senators and 1 Representative.

Be sure to insert personalized information in the sample script brackets.

Sample Script: “My name is [Insert Name] and I am your constituent from [City, State]. [As a person of faith/a refugee/a veteran/community member], I urge you to support and swiftly pass the Afghan Adjustment Act (S.4787 / H.R.8685) when Congress returns in September — and to hold the administration accountable to continue welcoming Afghans who were left behind in Afghanistan and other host countries.

Since the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021, more than 75,000 at-risk Afghans were welcomed into the United States via “humanitarian parole,” a temporary immigration status typically only granted for 1 or 2 years to provide safety for people under threat. We celebrate the bicameral introduction of the Afghan Adjustment Act, bipartisan legislation that provides a roadmap to permanent status for Afghans and ensures they can apply to become lawful permanent residents. Without an Afghan Adjustment Act, Afghans that the U.S. government relocated face uncertainty and insecurity – every Afghan family deserves a peaceful and dignified immigration process and a pathway to permanent protection. Congress has historically passed similar bills for vulnerable evacuated populations, and this legislation will strengthen our communities and help Afghans integrate and thrive in the United States. For more information on the bill, check out this factsheet: https://bit.ly/VFAIAAA.

Congress further has a role to play in ensuring the administration creates safe pathways out of Afghanistan, establishes procedures to equitably and efficiently welcome Afghans who were left behind in Afghanistan or other host countries to the United States including by creating a designated parole program for Afghans, and expands and expedites access to life-saving refugee protections. My community welcomes Afghan refugees, and I urge you to do the same. Thank you.”

Amplify on Social Media: Use this sample Evacuate Our Allies (EOA) social media toolkit with sample social media posts, graphics, and additional resources to amplify your message.

For Afghans arriving in the United States, safety is only temporary.

Our Afghan neighbors deserve better. Congress must pass the #AfghanAdjustmentAct NOW. #Advocate4Afghans

Temporary safety is not enough.

It’s time to finish what we started. To #WelcomeHome our Afghan neighbors, we must ensure they can rebuild their lives in safety & with dignity.

Tell Congress to pass the #AfghanAdjustmentAct NOW. #Advocate4Afghans

Also, the Evacuate Our Allies (EOA) coalition is hosting weeks of action from August 1st – August 15th commemorating the one-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and continuing to demand that Congress passes an Afghan Adjustment Act. Here is the week of action toolkit with digital resources, links to EOA member organization actions, and policy resources that you can use/adapt.

The National Immigration Forum is also hosting a day of action for Afghan relocations on Monday, August 15th, on the 1-year anniversary of the fall of Kabul. Here is a social media toolkit, which also includes social media graphics.

