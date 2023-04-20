TAKE ACTION: Urge Congress to Protect Robust Funding for Affordable Housing for Fiscal Year 2024

Right now, Congress is negotiating important funding legislation that would fund the federal government for Fiscal Year 2024. State and local governments and the communities they serve rely on federal resources to meet the housing, homelessness, and community development needs of their communities. However, Congress has underfunded these resources for decades, so it is critical that our elected leaders hear loudly and clearly that now is an important time to expand, not cut, these vital programs.

Today’s housing crisis profoundly impacts the most vulnerable populations including low-income families and individuals, the homeless communities, and refugees, immigrants, and other newcomers. Now is a critical time to expand – not cut – funding for affordable housing programs that local communities rely on to keep their homes and have a safe place to live. Federal investments are critical to creating more equitable communities and enabling families to thrive.

Your voice matters. Urge your Members of Congress to include housing investments in the Fiscal Year 2024 federal funding legislation, which will allocate funding for affordable housing, homelessness, and community development programs, including an expansion of rental assistance.

CONTACT YOUR 2 SENATORS AND 1 REPRESENTATIVE TODAY

On the right-hand side, click “Send Email” or “Call Me” to contact your 2 Senators and 1 Representative. Be sure to insert personalized information in the sample script brackets.

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [city, state], and [as a person of faith/refugee/community member], I urge you to expand – not cut – funding for programs that support affordable housing and homelessness in Fiscal Year 2024. While the United States is 6.8 million houses short of that national need, the desire for housing growth runs far across our country. Our federal resources must meet these needs and create positive solutions for the shortfalls the population experiences. Affordable housing must remain at the forefront of congressional initiatives as it directly impacts the people it serves.

Funding for housing vouchers, public housing operations, homeless assistance programs, eviction prevention programs, emergency rental relief programs, and tribal grants are each specific actions that you should support. These programs meet the needs of our lowest-income neighbors and to allow communities to not only survive, but thrive. I ask that you work with your colleagues to maintain affordable housing funding for FY24 these lifesaving programs.

I urge you to support these priorities in Fiscal Year 2024:

$32.7 billion for the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) program to renew existing vouchers and to expand the program to an additional 200,000 households.

$5.4 billion for public housing operations and $5 billion for public housing repairs.

$3.8 billion for HUD’s Homeless Assistance Grants program.

$100 million for legal assistance to prevent evictions.

$3 billion for a permanent Emergency Rental Assistance program.

$300 million for the competitive tribal housing grants, targeted to tribes with the greatest needs.

My community supports investments in affordable, safe, sustainable, permanent housing, and I urge you to do the same. Thank you.”

Amplify on Social Media: Please amplify this message on social media using these sample posts and these accompanying graphics:

Tell Congress NO CUTS to #affordablehousing investments. #CutsHurt those with the greatest needs in our communities: low-income seniors, veterans, ppl with disabilities, and those experiencing homelessness.

Families with low incomes thrive bc of federal investments in #affordablehousing. Instead of cuts, Congress should EXPAND – not slash – housing assistance so that it is universally available to everyone in need! #CutsHurt

Our communities are stronger when our neighbors have decent, affordable, & accessible homes. Tell Congress NO to housing cuts because #CutsHurt families and communities!

No one should be forced to make impossible choices between paying rent and putting food on the table. Tell Congress to expand – not slash – federal investments in affordable housing to help more people afford a roof over their head. #CutsHurt

Only 1 in 4 households eligible for housing assistance gets the help it needs b/c Congress underfunds housing solutions. Now, Republicans want dramatic spending cuts, forcing households to wait even longer for help. #CutsHurt

