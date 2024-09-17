Take Action: Urge Congress to Protect and Support Those Displaced By Climate Change

According to the UN Refugee Agency, over 120 million individuals have been displaced from their homes around the world, more than at any other time in human history. An increasingly significant factor in the displacement of people around the world is the prevalence of climate disasters and ongoing environmental change.

In 2022, there were 33 million displacements globally that were directly attributed to climate change and weather disaster. In 2023, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that over half of all newly internally displaced people (over 26 million people) were displaced by climate change and disasters.

The drivers of forced displacement are complex and interlocking – climate change gives cause to and intertwines with other factors forcing people from their homes, like economic instability and violence. But current protection mechanisms for refugees and asylum seekers encourage simple, persecution-based narratives of displacement. U.S. humanitarian migration pathways do not cover those displaced by climate change and disasters. At the same time, climate justice and disaster preparedness efforts – in the U.S. and abroad – must be more inclusive and representative of refugee and newcomer communities.

The Climate Displaced Persons Act (S. 3340 in the Senate and H.R. 6455 in the House of Representatives) is a meaningful step towards addressing these challenges, establishing a climate visa for climate displaced persons and encouraging the development of an inclusive and equitable climate resilience strategy.

The Climate Displaced Persons Act (S. 3340 in the Senate and H.R. 6455 in the House of Representatives) is a meaningful step towards addressing these challenges, establishing a climate visa for climate displaced persons and encouraging the development of an inclusive and equitable climate resilience strategy.

Sample Email: “My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you to recognize the growing role the climate crisis is playing in forced displacement around the world, and to take action to protect those displaced by climate change and climate disasters. Specifically, I urge you to support the following legislative, funding, and oversight priorities.

Cosponsor and work to pass the Climate Displaced Persons Act (S. 3340/H.R. 6455) which would establish a climate visa pathway and encourage the development of an inclusive and equitable climate resilience strategy.

Robustly fund equitable climate adaptation funding through programs like USAID’s President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE). Ensure funding allocated to climate resilience and disaster preparedness are delivered equitably and in a manner that includes immigrant and newcomer communities.

Hold the administration accountable for taking executive action to expand access to protection for individuals displaced by the climate crisis, including by considering Priority-2 designations to provide protections to groups of refugees who face climate-related risks and hazards and ensuring programs established by the Inflation Reduction Act are reaching immigrant and newcomer communities.

It is incumbent upon Congress to leverage its legislation, appropriations, and oversight powers to expand pathways to protection for climate displaced people and implement equitable climate resilience and adaptation strategies. Thank you.”

Sample social media posts:

@legislator: The U.S. has a moral and legal obligation to take action to support those displaced around the world by the climate crisis. Congress must pass the Climate Displaced Persons Act!

@legislator: It is incumbent upon Congress to hold the Biden administration accountable for ensuring climate adaptation strategies include immigrant and newcomer communities – many of whom are on the frontlines of disaster relief and resiliency efforts.

@legislator: Budgets are moral documents, and it is imperative that we fund inclusive and equitable climate adaptation and resilience programs, including through the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE).

